Lessons from the west

Anyone wondering what to make of the shakeup in Idaho’s race for the U.S. Senate might be well advised to look across the state line at the election returns arriving there on Tuesday night (and beyond).

That is the night of the Washington state primary election, and the results from congressional district 5 – which borders all of northern Idaho on the west – will be well worth absorbing for people in the Gem State as well.

The Idaho Senate election shakeup, of course, was the shut down of Democrat David Roth’s candidacy, a couple of months after winning that party’s nomination. The result is an almost head to head contest (there are still a couple of little-known candidates likely to get no more than a sliver of the vote) between incumbent Republican Jim Risch and independent Todd Achilles.

The question of whether Roth should drop out to effectively clear the field has roiled non-Republican Idaho politics ever since the primary. Certainly it seems likely that whatever chance Achilles has for November – and assessments on that do vary, though he does seem to be a stronger contender than most non-Republicans – he surely will do better without a Democrat splitting the anti-Risch totals.

Polling on this has been inconclusive. Is there any way to get a sense of how this revised Senate race may play out in November?

Yes: Pay attention to the Washington 5th.

While western Washington is, as a whole, strongly Democratic, and its votes usually dominate statewide contests, the two eastern congressional districts are Republican. (The state’s other eight districts all are held by Democrats.) The 5th district, which stretches west from Idaho nearly to the Tri-Cities and from Oregon to Canada, was for three decades the base for Democrat Tom Foley (who served as speaker of the House). But since his defeat in 1994 it has been solidly Republican. Despite occasional strong Democratic candidates, such as Lisa Brown – then a veteran and leading state legislator and now mayor of Spokane – Republican congressional candidates there have maintained a steady state of winning votes of around 60%, give or take a couple of points, cycle after cycle.

That would seem to give the Republican incumbent, Michael Baumgartner, a certain don’t-worry-about-it level of comfort. But this year he’s doing something really concerned candidates do: Trying to influence who his opponent will be by spending (substantial) advertising money to prop up one of them.

A big field of 11 have filed against him, but two look to be the serious contenders: Democrat Carmela Conroy and independent Nate Powell. Conroy ran against Baumgartner two years ago and got 39.3%; she maintains she would be stronger in a second run and that the incumbent, who is a very loyal Donald Trump supporter, will be weighed down by the White House. Powell, a Spokane firefighter, Marine veteran and first-time candidate, has a different take: Go after not only Trump but the political system.

The parallels are not exact but should be somewhat familiar to watchers of the Idaho Senate race. With this big difference:

Washington’s primary election system is a top two (the method Idaho voters rejected a couple of years ago), which means all the candidates run together in the election set for August 4, and the two leading vote-getters – whoever they are, of whatever party – go on to the November ballot. Baumgartner will almost certainly be one of them, but who will be the other? The real immediate contest appears to be between Conroy and Powell.

One more point is worth mentioning. A long-standing rule of thumb in Washington politics is that primary election results offer good indicators of how the general election vote will shape up.

Remember that money Baumgartner is spending to influence the opposition race? It’s being used to “attack” Conroy – in terms that make her look good to local Democrats. He is, in other words, trying to boost her over independent Powell. He appears to see Powell as the larger threat.

Which brings us to the Tuesday election. Take a look over the border and observe how strong a primary vote Baumgartner gets (if it’s much over 50% he may be in good shape), and the relative votes for Powell and Conroy. Taken together, these numbers may be useful markers in evaluating Idaho’s Senate race.





