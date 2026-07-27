Too many candidates

The mood of Idaho voters is changing. Regular folks are starting to realize that culture war politicians have no concern about the lives of ordinary people. It is easy to scare up votes with fake fear and outrage. It is a completely different matter for dedicated public servants to dig in and figure out how to help average folks deal with unaffordable housing and healthcare or just put enough food on the table to keep their families healthy.

Voters in the Gem State have seen the danger of placing their fate in the hands of extremists who are more interested in perpetuating their grip on power than solving problems. Culture war legislation does not address any of the real problems facing Idahoans. The outcome of the May primary election demonstrated that Idaho voters have had their fill of those who won’t get serious about making life better for the people. The overall results favored reasonable candidates. The November election promises to be even more challenging for extremists.

The ground is fertile for the top Republican officials on the November ballot to be defeated. The Governor and members of Idaho’s Congressional delegation are in drastic need of replacement. The Governor has essentially given in to the culture war crowd, failing to advocate against their mind-numbing legislation or utilize his veto stamp to kill it. Our entire Congressional delegation is too frightened of the president to perform their constitutional duty to act as a check on harmful executive decisions.

There are good candidates for these offices. But there are too many candidates, both Independents and Democrats, to get the job done. It is time for the candidates running for those offices to wake up and smell the coffee. Those who have little chance of prevailing in a race should stand back so the strongest candidate can have the stage. Political party should not matter, because the platforms of most of the challengers are largely the same. It is a matter of who has the best chance of winning.

Take the Governor’s race. Either John Stegner or Terri Pickens would be a refreshing change from Governor Little. The fact is, though, that if both are on the November ballot, Little will win. I’m not suggesting who should bow out, but it should be the one with the least voter support by the end of August. This year, a candidate must withdraw by September 4. If not, they will appear on the ballot, handing victory to Brad Little.

Todd Achilles, an Independent, has an excellent chance of beating Senator Jim Risch. Greg Casey, a highly influential Republican, tells why in his must-read Lewiston Tribune opinion piece–”As an Idahoan, I cannot be a ‘go along’ Republican anymore.”

David Roth, the Democratic candidate, seems to be a fine fellow. But he lost a 2022 campaign against Senator Crapo by a wide margin (61%-29%). He lost a 2024 campaign against Congressman Simpson, by a margin of 61%-31%. Natalie Fleming is running as an Independent. She is a good person but has less of a chance of prevailing than Roth.

The question is whether Roth and Fleming will step aside and let Achilles, the candidate best positioned to replace Risch, have a clear field. By hanging in there, with no chance of winning, they risk being regarded as spoilers who enabled Risch to have another term to continue his dereliction of duty. Two things are certain–Risch will be forever thankful if they stay in the race, while most Idahoans will be grateful if they withdraw.

There are several candidates running against Congressman Simpson. Ellie Gilbreath, the Democratic candidate, seems the best positioned to succeed, although it will be extremely tough for any of them. There are two Independents, Emre Houser and Tripp Hutchinson, both of whom appear to be short on finances and political knowhow. It would be great if the three could decide who has the best chance of winning and clear the field.

Much the same situation exists in the First Congressional District. The Democratic candidate, Kaylee Peterson, is a remarkable young woman. She has run two unsuccessful challenges against Congressman Fulcher, who is in desperate need of replacement. The situation is further complicated by an Independent, Sarah Zabel, a retired Air Force Major General. She is also a remarkable candidate. I hope they can make a pragmatic decision on who has the best chance of retiring Fulcher.

These challengers have gut-wrenching decisions to make. In my estimation, personal pride and party affiliation should not play a part. With the future of Idaho at stake, the candidates with the least chance of bringing positive change should withdraw and allow the strongest to have the field to themselves.





