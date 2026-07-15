Honor flights

Honor Flight Boise is scheduled to make its inaugural trip to the nation’s capital Oct. 3-5, and Patrick Teixeira – a World War II veteran – says he can hardly wait.

He will join about 25 other war veterans, from World War II to Vietnam, giving them an opportunity to see the memorials and share experiences.

The 97-year-old Army veteran has gone most of his life, not thinking about rewards that went with military service. Most of his post-war focus was on raising five kids, all of whom are living happily. But now he thinks he has earned this trip down memory lane, and those associated with Honor Flight fully agree.

“People should remember World War II,” he said. “I don’t think there is anybody who is left from the World War II era who say were there at the beginning (he was in Hawaii when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941) and cleaned up at the end (at Hiroshima).”

He was 12 years old on that fateful day in 1941, but he wasn’t thinking about the magnitude from his mountainside viewpoint.

“I was thinking, ‘Whoa, look at the fire,’” he said. “At 15, I tried to enlist, but I was refused because I was too young. But I wanted to enlist and do my part.”

He took a civilian job at Pearl Harbor and successfully enlisted for a three-year stint when he was 17. He was honorably discharged in 1949.

Honor Flight Boise, which serves counties in Southwest Idaho (HonorflightBoise.org), is one of three hubs in Idaho. The Southeastern Idaho group, based in Pocatello (HonorFlightidaho.org), will have its inaugural flight on Sept. 1-2 for nearly 50 veterans. The Inland Northwest Honor Flight, based in Spokane and includes North Idaho (inwhonorflight.org), has been in operation since 2009. More than 3,000 veterans have gone to the nation’s capital over those years and about 100 are scheduled to fly out Oct. 13-14.

The cost of the flights are not cheap, and the three nonprofits are on their own as far as raising funds. Julie Crider, executive director of Honor Flight Boise, estimates it will cost $100,000 for its trip.

Photina Haumschilt, the board president and executive director of the Eastern Idaho Honor Flight, says Anheuser-Busch, is paying for the veterans to take the flight. From there, the organization relies on private donations and money raised from an annual fundraiser called “Legacy of Honor.”

Linda Peters, board secretary for Inland Northwest, says a golf event and gala (casino night) are the major fundraising events. From there, she says, “We beg for it … we have amazing volunteers.”

And what a way to honor veterans as America celebrates its 250th birthday. World War II and Korean War veterans are dwindling in numbers and many of the Vietnam veterans have bitter memories about their homecomings.

“I’ve heard so many stories, and some are reluctant to make the honor flights because of that, said Haumschilt. “I know of one who remembers the smell of being pelted with rotten tomatoes and a head of cabbage being thrown to his head.”

Receptions are far different with the honor flights, she says.

Peters says she’s been on a about a dozen flights. “I love it. My heart is in it. It’s such a humbling experience, and such a pleasure to tell them what they have done and what their service has meant to us.”

Crider is a native and former resident of San Diego, where the military is part of the community’s lifeblood. Her husband, Clark, served 20 years in the Army.

“I’ve watched honor flights in San Diego for 15 years and I’ve seen many military homecomings. I became interested in the Honor Flight program when I was there, and I thought it would be good to start one here when we moved in 2025,” she said. “It’s a labor of love for me, and I will be thrilled when we make this first flight. I think it all will be easier after that.”

And, hopefully, this will be the start of a long tradition.

Chuck Malloy, an Idaho native and long-time journalist and columnist, is a volunteer writer with the Idaho Community Foundation’s Nonprofit Center. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com





