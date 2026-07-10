Whither Idaho Democrats

While Democrats in Maine struggle with their preferences for the U.S. Senate, Idaho Democrats, for different reasons, are struggling too. They’re having to deal with two big considerations: One short term, one longer term, both focused now on the Gem State race for the U.S. Senate.

The Republican nominee is three-term incumbent Jim Risch. The Democratic nominee is David Roth, who won a contested primary with 64% of the vote.

Roth’s track record up to now is similar to that of most Democratic nominees for federal office in recent decades. In 2024, he received 31% of the vote against Republican Representative Mike Simpson. In 2022, running against incumbent Republican Senator Mike Crapo, he pulled 28.7%. In 2020 he got 34.9% in an Idaho Falls-area legislative race. His percentages have been in a consistent range and comparable to many other Democrats. There’s little reason to think he would much exceed those numbers this time.

The Senate race has a complicating factor in the person of Todd Achilles, a former Democratic legislator who has been running an energetic and evidently well received campaign as an independent. His race is in the mold of several other recent red-state independent candidacies, such as independent Dan Osborn, who took 47% of the vote in 2024 against a Republican incumbent, and is running again now. In his case, this year, the Democratic nominee for the Senate there, Cindy Burbank, withdrew in favor of Osborn.

So, if you’re a voter who would rather not reelect Risch, what do you do? That question has evolved in a spat among Democrats.

Former Representative Larry LaRocco sparked the debate shortly after the primary election when he wrote an essay saying: “the best course for Idaho and the United States would be for Roth to channel the pragmatic decision of Burbank in Nebraska. Roth should drop out of this hopeless and biennial cause, endorse Achilles for the U.S. Senate and ask the Idaho Democratic Party to do the same. This unselfish act would allow Idaho to have a fully funded, fully debated, fully visible and fully engaged campaign for the U.S. Senate.”

There’s been some pushback on the idea that Achilles would be a stronger general election candidate than Roth, and both sides can cite some polling to pitch their case. In truth, it’s speculative, since Idaho hasn’t had an independent candidate for the Senate like Achilles before, so we can’t be sure how well he will do. (Polling results have conflicted.) The argument is between the upside prospect of another Osborne against another near-certain Democratic overwhelming loss.

LaRocco’s main point is that the largest chance of a non-Risch win in November lies in an opposition unified behind Achilles. He argued that Roth should drop out to allow that opposition to coalesce, and that more candidates would surely benefit Risch. He is right about that.

Roth has declined to withdraw. In his own online post, he made a variety of arguments, such as that when he ran for and won the Democratic nomination, he did so with the clear intent of staying into November. In other states (as in Nebraska), Democrats have prepared for the independent possibility by nominating candidates who said in advance they would drop out. He also pointed out issues disagreements with Achilles.

Roth’s statement also included the suggestion that the Achilles candidacy really represents a lack of faith that in Idaho, Democrats can win a major race.

Here we have a very large point to consider. Democrats have not won an Idaho race for the U.S. Senate since 1974, for the U.S. House since 2008, for governor since 1990, and for any other statewide race since 2002. Democrats have held only about a fifth of state legislative seats since the early 90s.

The question becomes reasonable: Is the Democratic brand in Idaho simply too torched, too untouchable (for whatever reason) to succeed anymore in this state? Is it too toxic for any person, however wonderful they may be or how bad their opponent, to succeed electorally (outside of Boise and a few other places) in Idaho anymore? Is some very new approach, maybe including independent candidacies, what’s needed?

That’s a question this debate raises that Idaho Democrats ought to grapple with in a serious way. Soon.





