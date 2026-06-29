Pay it forward in Ukraine

“the freedom of Speech may be taken away — and, dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the Slaughter.”

Losing a shared vocabulary for the world’s problems, for the way we relate to one another and for current events may be the greatest threat to American society.

The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function.

: Wealth without work; Pleasure without conscience; Knowledge without character; Commerce without morality; Science without humanity; Worship without sacrifice; Politics without principle

if you can create an honorable livelihood, where you take your skills and use them and you earn a living from it, it gives you a sense of freedom and allows you to balance your life the way you want.“

For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?

Democracy dies in darkness