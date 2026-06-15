Ignoring the constitution

It was astounding to observe the uselessness of Idaho’s Congressional delegation during the first week of June. Rather than fulfilling their Constitutional duty to act as a check on unlawful presidential action, they simply sat on their hands. They had sworn to uphold the Constitution but now appear to be cowering behind their desks instead of standing up for the nation. They are nothing but worthless bootlickers.

There is no higher calling for members of Congress than keeping the nation safe. Yet, Senators Risch and Crapo voted to let a totally unqualified individual run America’s top intelligence agency. The position of Director of National Intelligence (DNI) was established after the 9-11 attacks to prevent dangerous intelligence gaps from happening again. The position demands someone with deep knowledge in protecting the country from dangerous actors. Bill Pulte, who Trump picked for the job, has no knowledge or experience in the field. He poses a serious risk to the country, but that does not seem to be a problem for Risch and Crapo.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal he wants to gut the DNI office. It could be because his previous DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, correctly reported that there was no intelligence supporting a war against Iran. The all-knowing, all-seeing president obviously knew she was wrong, even though subsequent developments prove otherwise. You don’t survive telling truth to power in the Trump era. Risch and Crapo have gotten that message.

Our esteemed Senators also know that bootlickers are not allowed to exercise their Constitutional power to control the nation’s purse strings in the Trump era. That would explain their vote to allow Trump to set up a $1.8 billion slush fund to hand out cash rewards to those who attacked the Capitol and beat the daylights out of policemen on January 6, 2021. They even trashed a Risch office.

In addition to dishing out cash to those who were criminally convicted of the Capitol attack, but then pardoned, Trump and his family will get sweeping protection from IRS audits. Trump has notoriously paid little to nothing in federal taxes for many years. It has been estimated that the tax audit amnesty could benefit Trump and his family up to a total of $100 million. That does not seem of concern to our Senators.

To take his mind off of the Iran War and the devastating effect it has wreaked upon farm states with the dramatic rise in diesel and fertilizer costs, Trump has obsessed over building projects. Nothing seems to be more important than his billion-dollar ballroom. Not wanting to disappoint their boss, Crapo and Risch voted to green light the project. They will likely support his $100 million proposal to build a triumphal arch smack dab in front of Arlington National Cemetery. Since neither Trump nor any members of our Congressional delegation served in the nation’s armed forces, they don’t understand the affront to those who died to keep the country safe.

Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson also demonstrated contempt for the Constitution during the week. After the Iran War had been going for about 94 days, without a hint of congressional approval, they both voted to let it proceed unchecked. Thank goodness, a slim majority had read the Constitution and learned that the warmaking power rests squarely upon Congress. The resolution directing Trump to stop the war passed on a 215-208 vote.

Unfortunately, Risch and Crapo will most likely vote in favor of continuing the war when the matter gets to the Senate. They have been meekly silent about the war, even though they serve on committees that have jurisdiction over war-related issues. Risch chairs the Foreign Relations Committee and is a member of the Intelligence Committee. Crapo chairs the Finance Committee and is a member of the Budget Committee.

The House finally approved legislation to help our ally, Ukraine, defend against Vladimir Putin’s genocidal war. The vote was 226-195 to send $1 billion in security and reconstruction aid and provide $8 billion in defense lending to the beleaguered nation. The bill also approved additional sanctions on Russia. Both Simpson and Fulcher voted against the legislation. Fulcher has consistently voted against helping Ukraine, failing to understand that it is a small price to pay for protecting America and our NATO allies from Russian aggression.

Senator Risch repeatedly advocated for strengthening our NATO ties and providing massive assistance to Ukraine, at least until Trump made it clear that such was not permitted in the GOP ranks. Since then, Risch has basically kept his mouth shut. I fear that both he and Crapo will vote against the bill.

Because our bootlicking delegation has made it clear that they have no interest in performing their Constitutional duties, voters should send them out to pasture.





