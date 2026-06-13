So medical bankruptcy is great?

We’re making America “great” again, and I hope you are embracing these changes. I’ll skip over the deportations and go straight to health care, since that is, I believe the weakness that will bring this nation to its knees.

Most other countries have looked at this problem, had some hard discussions, and solved it. Most who have are just as “free”, “democratic”, “first world” as us. America is the richest country in the world, right now. And we are pushing millions onto the health care cliff.

One false step, one bad disease, and you are bankrupt. How does this make us Great Again?

Let’s just look at Idaho, forget the national picture.

About 30,000 Idahoans have decided to go bare. That’s the number of folks who have dropped out of the state health insurance exchange this year. They are willing to stand on the cliff without a rope.

Let’s back up.

The state exchange was created as part of the “Affordable Care Act” =ACA=Obamacare, to get people affordable health insurance when they made more money than would allow them to qualify for Medicaid, which is health insurance for the REALLY poor. On the Exchange Idahoans could get federal income tax credits to help pay for their health insurance.

But MAGA cut that.

We’re not talking about Medicaid here. We’re talking about low-middle income folks working, maybe self-employed, small business folks who have decided they can’t afford health insurance.

Is this making us GREAT? Again?

The insurance companies understand the market. They know there will be billions of unpaid care given when the folks who chose to go bare fall off the cliff and are wheeled in. And the hospitals will shift the costs to those who do pay, the insured. So they have raised their rates.

Can you see the connection? Most other countries see it. Why don’t we?

If we have everybody in the pool, we all have to pay less. And we all receive the safety rope. And we aren’t out on the edge of the cliff.

Medicaid is down there at the bottom, the very poor. Idaho is working as hard as it can to get as many of those losers kicked off coverage. Maybe you don’t think they are worthy. Then just go ahead and say it. The insurance companies, the small-town hospitals see this coming.

Just one premature baby, one fall off a ladder and you lose your house, everything.

Small aside here: Under the Medicaid “work requirements” bill passed by the Idaho legislature; most legislators would not qualify for Medicaid, let alone the gold-plated health insurance us taxpayers pay for their benefit. GREAT?

The “Good” old days, back when America was GREAT, people got sick, maybe they got care, maybe they didn’t. According to our State Attorney General, nobody died because they couldn’t access health care. Maybe you share his view.

I could tell you stories. How I cared for the uninsured. How I worked to make sure they got care. But then, did the hospital come after them, did the medical claims attorneys file their claims? Did they lose their tools, their homes? Saving a life and destroying a livelihood. GREAT AGAIN?

Does this make any sense to you?

How can we be the richest country in the world and we aren’t willing to sit down and discuss this immense problem.

Idahoans will suffer. Just a couple or a dozen or a hundred of those 30,000 without health insurance might slip off the precipice. They may die. That would be cheap.

Shouldn’t we be all in this for them to live and recover, to the best state of health they can?

Maybe you don’t think so. Maybe you think we should all be in this for ourselves. Our Attorney General thinks so. Do you?

I can tell you, our North Idaho Congressman, Russ Fulcher would not be alive if he didn’t have good taxpayer funded health insurance. But he works diligently to make sure less of us have such access. The hypocrisy.

Maybe that’s what we’ve come to. Just take what you can and the rest of us be damned. Great Again.