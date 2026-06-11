A nonpartisan vote counter

In purest theory, you could reasonably say that legislative candidate Steve Herndon has a point. One, anyway.

Herndon, the Republican Senate nominee in District 1, and a former legislator whose ideas periodically have been too much for even the Idaho Legislature to stomach, has filed a complaint against the campaign of Phil McGrane, Idaho’s elected secretary of state. It is under review by the attorney general’s office.

The specific complaint is relatively minor and technical, having to do with whether McGrane properly reported in the right time period certain campaign costs related to a mailer intended to benefit various other Republican candidates, one of them being Herndon’s recent primary election opponent. (For what it’s worth, McGrane’s explanation of the situation sounds reasonable, but we’ll see what the AG’s office does.)

A recent Idaho Capital Sun article on this also brought up a larger point worth some more general consideration. Herndon argued that a person in charge of conducting an election (as the secretary of state generally is and as county clerks are) should “be completely impartial on the elections, regardless of the outcome. It clouds his impartiality.”

You can understand the point. Election officials who take sides in a political contest can be seen as having a stake in the outcome. Judges in our judicial system, to take a related example, are supposed to be rigorously neutral to ensure the cases they consider are decided fairly (and, as it happens, are elected on non-partisan ballot lines); or at least that’s the general idea.

This does run up against the reality of the picture, over at least most of the last century, in Idaho election administration. Under Idaho law, both the office of secretary of state and those of the county clerks are partisan offices; the people elected to them are (with the rarest of exceptions) Republicans (mostly) or Democrats. It’s been that way since statehood.

The Sun quoted McGrane: “I think at times people forget I’m also on the ballot and a participant in the space, right? …I’m a partisan elected official. I’m a proud Republican. … I think the biggest thing that’s most important is we try to be hyper transparent… and that includes the fact that I have opinions. I’m a voter, just like everybody else, that I want people to know where I stand.”

His predecessors have from time to time made similar comments.

But this is where we get past the theory and move into practice.

In actual practice, the partisan election administration system Idaho has (which is similar to those of most other states), works pretty well.

For generations, Idaho has had secretaries of state whose fairness in handling elections hasn’t been seriously questioned, from Pete Cenarrusa (who held the job 35 years), Ben Ysursa, Lawrence Denney and now McGrane. That’s a long time to keep a track record essentially spotless.

The many county clerks Idaho has elected in those years have had similarly solid records in election management. In recent election cycles (including this one) election results and counts have been audited, and the clerks have emerged with close to perfect records.

And many if not most of these officials have been solidly partisan people as political figures. Cenarrusa had been a speaker of the Idaho House, a job that doesn’t usually go to someone who won’t support their party. They show up at party events and call for electing their side and defeating the opposition. That hasn’t however kept them from doing a fair job of election administration.

All of that said, if a ballot initiative were to appear declaring that all election administration offices in the state would henceforth be nonpartisan, I’d likely support it. In principle, I think Herndon has a point here. It’s just that in practice, it hasn’t been a problem.

Two other points should be made as well.

Idaho has done a decent job of filling those election posts with people willing to put their political preferences to the side when time comes to accurately count the votes.

And, Herndon might reflect on how this push for non-partisan fairness lines up with his party’s recent national push for advantage at all costs.





