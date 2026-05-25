Election day incoming fire

My buddy did not recall any others that Labrador was boosting. It was a bit early in the morning to recall all of the details of the call. Labrador has publicly supported his like-minded friends in the Magic Valley branch of the notorious Gang of Eight—Rep. Clint Hostetler, Rep. David Leavitt, as well as Sen. Josh Kohl and Sen. Zuiderveld. They, like Labrador, are on the very farthest-right fringe of the GOP.

It is not entirely clear how the early-morning phone calls will boost the chances of the Gang of Eight candidates. Some, like my Vietnam buddy, may consider them as rather obnoxious and inconsiderate. An old artillery guy like me would classify them as harassing fire. We used to send out rounds at all hours of the night to harass the North Vietnamese forces. I’m sure they did not appreciate it any more than Magic Valley voters would.

The incumbents Labrador is supporting have much to be concerned about. Their hostility against the agricultural industry, particularly the dairymen, has put them in an electoral bind. The Gang of Eighters can’t seem to comprehend that the dairies, the farmers who grow their feed, the yogurt plant and the cheese factories are the economic engine of the Magic Valley. Instead of hampering the economic fortune of their voters and focusing their energy on meaningless culture war issues, Labrador’s friends have jeopardized their chances of retaining their offices. Annoying early morning phone calls will probably not enhance their chances.

This is an important election and every eligible voter should turn out to support reasonable, problem-solving candidates to replace the culture warriors who don’t seem to give a whit about the real concerns of their constituents.