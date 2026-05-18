Idaho’s own civil war intensifies

The civil war between the two factions of Idaho’s Republican Party has heated up with the approach of the May 19 primary election. The outcome of the contested GOP races will determine the political direction of next year’s Legislature. If the far-right extremist faction gets the most seats, Idaho will experience another chaotic session of mindless budget cutting and culture war legislation. If the more reasonable and pragmatic faction prevails, Idaho may return to a period of responsible problem-solving governing.

Senator Jim Guthrie of McCammon has become a focal point of the GOP warfare. Guthrie has been heavily targeted by Attorney General Labrador and his fellow extremists for standing up and speaking out for his constituents in District 28. Labrador has publicly endorsed his opponent, David Worley, a disgraced National Guard officer.

In response, Idaho’s Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, and Superintendent of Public Instruction, representing the more reasonable GOP faction, have voiced strong support for Guthrie. The five constitutional officers praised Guthrie’s “conservative, common-sense leadership” and advocacy for fiscal responsibility, agriculture, public safety and rural communities.

Guthrie’s campaign has gotten substantial support from a wide range of agricultural and business interests, as well as fellow legislators. It was not uncommon in past elections for incumbent legislators to support or oppose other candidates for legislative office. This election has seen a troubling new development where incumbents employ political action committees (PACs) to target or support other candidates. The obvious purpose is to build personal empires in the Legislature.

Rep. Josh Tanner, who brought chaos to the budget writing process as co-chair of JFAC, the budgeting committee, is in charge of a PAC with $200,000 to spend on legislative races. The money was gifted to his Idaho Summit PAC by Joe C. Russell of Boise. Tanner can parcel the money out as he wishes. Contributions can be made in any amount he sees fit because the $1,000 contribution limit does not apply to PACs.

The 36-18-1 PAC set up by Rep. Jordan Redman, a hardline culture warrior, is of much greater concern. Redman appointed his father, a former Idaho legislator, as chairman of the PAC. Redman has contributed $350,000 to the PAC, which has heaped sizable donations upon other extremist candidates, some of whom are targeting sitting legislators. Worley has gotten $15,883 from the PAC to fuel his scorched-earth campaign against Sen. Guthrie. Sen. Jim Woodward, an outstanding legislator from District 1, was surprised that his culture warrior opponent got $5,632 from the Redman PAC. He said he thought he had a working relationship with Redman, “but it’s obvious, at this point, we don’t.” Redman’s ploy will grow the toxic legislative atmosphere.

The Redman PAC has showered over $40,000 on extremist candidates seeking to defeat incumbent members of the Idaho House. The incumbents are all part of the GOP’s reasonable faction. Rep. Ben Fuhriman of District 30B and Rep Mark Sauter of District 1A, both of whom are effective and conscientious legislators, have been targeted by the Redman PAC.

The PAC has directed $16,478 to District 6A candidate Colton Bennett, an extremely far right candidate. Redman donated $17,383 to Rep. Kyle Harris in District 7A, $14,699 to Rep. Barbara Ehardt in District 33A, $15,374 to Rep. Steve Tanner in District 13B $13,751 to Rep. Tanya Burgoyne in District 29B and $16,732 to Rep. Chris Bruce of District 23A. The Redman PAC gave $16,732 to far-right extremist Rep. Elaine Price to fuel her mean-spirited campaign against Christa Hazel. Hazel is a remarkable person who played a key role in stopping the MAGA faction’s war against North Idaho College.

Unless there is proof of campaign coordination between these legislative PACs and their candidates, they might not violate the law. However, PACs were originally envisioned as a way for individuals with shared interests—such as members of a labor union or employees of a corporation—to pool their voluntary contributions to support political candidates. They were not intended to provide a means for individual contributors, like Joe C. Russell or Jordan Redman, to skirt the contribution limit that applies to everyone else. While a PAC is not subject to contribution limits, it violates the law when it coordinates with a candidate on campaign matters. With the close proximity of Redman, the Redman PAC and its culture war recipients, there is the distinct smell of impropriety.

However, there is an added unsavory element in the Redman arrangement. While Redman could not personally contribute more than $1,000 to any candidate, he is using the PAC as a conduit to get around the limit. He is clearly directing the money to his extremist friends by routing it through the PAC. Redman has admitted as much in a report in the Kootenai Journal that includes these quotes– “I’m supporting primary challengers”; “If the legislators I’m targeting;” and “I should also be clear about who I’m backing.” If this is not an unlawful dodge, it should certainly be made so by corrective legislation.

What can a voter do to combat this chicanery? First, become informed about the candidates supported by the Redman PAC. A good source of information is the voter guide at Takebackidaho.com. It contains detailed information about candidates in the contested races. Second, vote in Idaho’s May 19 primary election. It is essential for the reasonable GOP faction to turn out in large numbers to vote because this is where most legislators will be chosen. Unaffiliated voters can register to vote in the GOP primary on or before election day. If they would do so, they could help keep some of the culture war extremist legislators out of the next legislative session.





