Courage and quiet leadership

A quiet, well-respected Republican Senator recently exhibited something extremely rare in present-day politics—leadership and courage. At a time when extremist political groups are doing their level best to shove money into the campaigns of culture warriors who will do their bidding, it is a calculated risk for honest legislative candidates to stand up for reasonable, responsible policies. There are more votes in getting people riled up over fake issues, than in responding to the actual needs of the public.

When a cut-to-bone budget bill that would hurt his rural constituents came to the Senate floor on March 13, Senator Jim Guthrie of McCammon knew he had to stand up and speak out to protect his people. Guthrie knew it was likely to pass but feared the damage it would inflict on working families in his district and across the state. His factual and impassioned speech brought the draconian bill to a screeching halt on a 10-25 vote, with 18 GOP Senators joining him in opposing it.

Among other things, Guthrie argued that the budget problem was largely “self-inflicted” because the Legislature dished out $450 million in tax cuts last year, then made additional tax cuts this year, and refused to use $1.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund to fill the budget gap. He correctly pointed out that every agency, except the Legislature, was being cut. “We’re not taking a pay cut; we’re not compromising our benefits.”

Guthrie is certainly not a showboat, but he has a tremendous impact in his quiet way as Chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee. One of his jobs is to act as sort of a gate keeper to winnow out divisive, nonsensical pieces of legislation that are only introduced to score political points. That is a time-honored function of committee chairs. If there is adequate support for a bill, it can make its way to the Senate floor for a vote.

Guthrie has become a top target of the culture-war extremists. They have no use for legislators who refuse to bow to their will. The Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) gives Guthrie low ratings because he strongly supports Idaho’s public schools and higher education. Last year he voted against forcing taxpayers to subsidize private and religious schools, mostly in urban areas, to the tune of $50 million. His constituents get virtually nothing from this voucher scheme. He has also irked the IFF by standing up for farmers whose livelihoods depend on immigrant labor.

The culture war groups have been supporting a primary opponent who will do as they wish. David Worley, a Christian nationalist, is running against Guthrie in the May primary. His main claim to fame is being relieved of his command in the Idaho National Guard in September 2024. He was found by the Assistant Adjutant General of the National Guard to have demonstrated counterproductive leadership that reduced morale, eroded trust and showed little respect for others. An officer has no business trying to influence the religious views of the troops.

In January 2025, Worley filed a 138-page lawsuit against the National Guard and Governor Little, claiming religious discrimination. Worley’s attorneys included Liberty Counsel, often considered to be a Christian nationalist law group. The suit was filed in the federal court in Idaho, seeking reinstatement to his position and compensation. The Attorney General’s office, representing the Governor, asked the judge to dismiss the case because Worley’s claims were “based on a non-existent policy concocted by” Worley. The judge apparently agreed and issued an Order on February 12, dismissing the entire case.

Despite his staff’s dim view of Worley’s lawsuit, Attorney General Labrador has just endorsed Worley’s primary challenge against Guthrie. Labrador claims the guy who “concocted” a lawsuit against the state will, in his words, “bring integrity, courage, and common sense to the Senate.” More likely, Labrador shares the Christian nationalist views that Worley would bring to the Legislature.

It should not be forgotten that Labrador has cozied up with Christian nationalists since taking office three years ago. He has worked in tandem with a group much like Liberty Counsel to advance the Christian nationalist legal agenda. The Alliance Defending Freedom, which has been listed as a hate group, has teamed up with Labrador on several culture war lawsuits, which raises real ethical concerns.

Labrador’s endorsement of the opponent of a sitting Senator is also concerning. The Legislature is a client of the AG and individual members should not have to worry about the State’s top legal officer targeting them.

Despite the badmouthing by Labrador and Worley, I think Guthrie’s willingness to stand up for rural values will serve him well in the primary election. The voters are desperate for courageous public servants who are not afraid to demonstrate real leadership.





