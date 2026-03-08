Raiders of the lost dedicated funds

Pull a dollar bill out of your wallet and you can trust that dollar will spend like any other.

And if you think the story ends there, you’re obviously not a government accountant.

Many critics of government point to a specific need — say, a ripped-up street — and angrily proclaim: “We seem to have plenty of money for (fill in the blank with some presumably less critical need). Why can’t we just use that to (do something more important, such as fix the street)?”

The short answer is, if the government did that, it probably wouldn’t be legal. The slightly longer answer is, it would be unwise — and could uproot already-shaky broad trust in government.

That’s a consideration we’ll circle around to, in a moment, in the case of the state’s immediate and critical need for transportation funding.

Money, from taxes, fees and other sources, often comes to governments with strings attached: This money is being provided under certain conditions, often limiting how it can be spent. While some revenues (mostly, the state income tax for example) can be sent to a state general fund — which ordinarily can be spent as the legislature or other governing body sees fit — many other revenue streams have to be accounted for in other ways.

This is more than commonplace in governments at all levels. You’ve seen this if you’ve ever served on or watched a local government budget committee. Cities and counties receive money from room taxes, urban development funds, state or federal funding for infrastructure and other sources that allow for their use for one thing and nothing else, and they have to be maintained in separate specific accounts. The state and federal governments do much the same thing.

Dedication is not always, forever, though, and the appearance of a revenue stream which doesn’t seem to be too heavily encumbered whets the appetite of non-recipients.

When the Oregon Lottery was launched by Ballot Measure 4 in 1984, the state’s profits went mostly to economic development with a small piece to help with curbing problem gambling. In 1995 public education got a slice, and natural resource programs were added to the mix in 1998; veterans programs got a portion after Measure 96 in 2016. None of these were very controversial, but all marked a real change from the original intent.

One heated dedicated-fund controversy in this session concerns use of lodging or transient tax revenues, started in 2003 and intended mainly to help promote tourism. Local governments can impose the tax, and use of the revenue from it is tightly restricted. There’s also a state tax, revenue from which also has been focused on tourism, and this session the legislature has been wrangling over it.

House Bill 4134 would increase the lodging tax from 1.5% to 2.75%, with the increase going toward a collection of wildlife-related programs (from the Recovering Oregon’s Wildlife Fund to a state police poaching program to a range of others).

The plan, which passed both chambers and awaits Gov. Tina Kotek’s signature, has drawn sharp reactions.

Environmental advocates have weighed in strongly; Water Watch, for example, said the relatively small tax increase would “help protect Oregon’s iconic fish and wildlife and their habitats. Providing dedicated funding to protect Oregon’s fish, wildlife and habitat will help to conserve over 300 species and their habitats.”

Travel industry groups are strongly opposed. The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association said the bill “would harm local hospitality and tourism businesses as well as create an additional $11 million tax on Oregonians.”

All of this is likely to be only a small sideshow in this year’s dedicated fund-raiding picture. For the big picture, look to the big-money budget sectors, like transportation.

In flush revenue years, agencies usually wouldn’t have a lot of interest in raiding funds they haven’t traditionally tapped. This is not such a year for Oregon government. The revenue picture does look better now than it did a few months ago, partly because of legislative responses to federal tax changes and partly because of an improved economic picture. But parts of the state budget, notably transportation, remain stressed.

Transportation in Oregon traditionally has been funded in large part by dedicated funds, from gas taxes, vehicle fees and more. To keep up with rising transportation costs at a time when those sources are under-producing, the 2025 legislature passed a collection of tax and fee increases, but that effort has been short-circuited through voter referendum rules and other efforts. The upshot may be personnel cuts and reductions, slowdowns or elimination of a number of transportation projects.

There is another option: Raiding dedicated funds from peripheral areas to fill some of the gaps.

Legislators should be wary about that, though, and they would be wise to move cautiously. Dedicated funds often get on the books owing to specific voter approvals, and those approvals might become hard to get if Oregonians get the idea that their original intent isn’t being adhered to.