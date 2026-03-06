Lots of Democrats, again

Two years ago, something remarkable happened in Idaho when the filing deadline had arrived for securing ballot status: Democrats turned out to run for the legislature in numbers not seen in decades.

I wrote then, “In contrast to the typical 50 or so candidates Democrats have been fielding (some of those competing against each other in the primary), this year 99 have filed for legislative seats. Some of those are in fact running against each other in the Democratic primaries. But: When the filing deadline closed, at least one D had filed in all 35 legislative districts. How many years has it been since that last happened? I’m not sure, but I’d guess you have to go back a few decades.”

And this cycle, the filing period for which ended February 27?

The Secretary of State’s database last week listed one more, an even 100. The exact numbers could change over time (in all parties) with withdrawals and people who file as write-ins for empty ballot spots. Still, Democrats are beginning to set a pattern of challenging widely and running candidates in places that don’t hear much from Democrats.

Democrats have filed for all but one of the 35 Senate seats, seven more than last cycle – and the same number of seats Republicans are contesting. (The Democrats didn’t file in District 1, in the panhandle, and Republicans didn’t in District 18 in southeast Boise). This hasn’t happened in a very long time..

They didn’t do badly in the House either. There, where Democrats now hold 11 of 70 seats, D candidates have filed for 58 seats (compared to 55 in 2024).

There are a few primary contests among them, but they’ve spread out their candidacies well. To the extent these Democrats actually develop serious campaigns, they could make some long-range difference on the ground.

That’s the kind of thought Kaylee Peterson, one of the two Democrats running for the first district U.S. House race, made after her filing this year, after being trounced in the last two cycles: It takes time.

It may be worth noting here as well that Democrats are contesting all three congressional seats up for election with multiple candidates (three for U.S. Senate and two for each of the House seats). As well as four for governor and one each for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction – a complete slate among major offices. That was a rarity even back in the days when the two parties were much more genuinely competitive.

What does all this translate to, when the general election is done and over?

Could be that it’s not a lot. For all the larger number of Democratic legislative candidates in 2024, when the party fell from seven to six Democratic senators, and from 11 to nine representatives in the House. Filling ballot slots doesn’t automatically mean election to office, and Idaho remains heavily Republican.

And these Democratic candidates have far from equal candidacies. Most of the incumbent Democrats in Boise are likely to win re-election in landslides, but many of the large group are in effect placeholders – holding down the ballot slot (either permanently or until a more energetic replacement appears) but unlikely to do much to advance their candidacy.

Of course, if 2026 really does turn into a national wave year for Democrats (which right now looks like a real possibility), and if some of that reaches down into Idaho, the larger number of candidates on the ballot could matter a great deal. In Idaho and elsewhere, placeholders have been known to unexpectedly win office under those conditions.

There’s impact though beyond the raw numbers of eventual winners and losers. In many parts of Idaho, and in some of the fastest-growing places, Democrats have been so invisible that they seem exotic at best or, at worst, the embodiment of whatever trash their adversaries throw on them. To the extent they become visible and speak up for themselves, they become harder to dismiss as an unthinkable option.

