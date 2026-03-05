Heading

Back when I was a sailor, heading meant where you wanted to go. The compass might swing, the winds might shift, the swell change, but you had your heading. Deal with it.

Idaho is taking a different heading under our current legislature and Governor. You need to be aware the course has shifted. We aren’t just crew. We get to vote for the captain and officers on this ship.

Senate Bill 1314 gets rid of a bunch of stuff. Mainly it gets rid of citizen oversight. It has passed the Senate. It will pass the House. You, the citizens this government is supposed to serve need to know this course shift.

SB1314 eliminates the regional mental health boards. Citizens involved with mental health get together and discuss what should be done, what should change. I guess these voices are no longer welcome on this ship.

SB1314 gets rid of the State Board of Health and Welfare, on which I serve. I guess the Idaho legislature, our Governor and the Department don’t want citizen input.

The Senate sponsor of this bill pointed to our lack of having regular meetings. She didn’t mention the cause. I was going to tell the Senate committee the story of this but was prevented from testifying. Maybe they don’t want to hear the truth.

You should.

The House sponsor of this bill in committee referred to how the H&W Department thought this might be a cost savings. The cost is $10,000 a year for the Board of H&W. That’s a hundredth of our Governor’s security budget.

The house sponsor, in his hurried testimony did let the cat out of the bag. “We have managed care in mental health, so we don’t need these citizen boards. And we are going to have managed care in Medicaid, so they aren’t needed.”

That’s the punchline. Our elected representatives have decided we would be better represented in our dealings with how our state spends our tax dollars by the corporations they choose to contract with, than a citizen board.

Fellow sailors, does that sound good to you?

I wrote last week about Governance, kind of leading up to this. I was asking, just how do we want to be governed?

Corporations have governance. They are beholden to their stockholders, their boards. Their CEO can get hard questions at those board meetings, or they should.

Maybe that’s the heading Idaho wants, to turn our governance over to corporations. What do you say, sailors?

Here’s why the DHW Board didn’t meet for 10 months. I confronted the Director with a policy choice he had made. He cancelled all further meetings until he got ensconced in a Trump HHS spot.

Departments, Directors don’t like hearing from us sailors. It turns out we listen to folks they might not.

And legislators are the same. They really don’t want to hear from us. I emailed all the Senators I knew about this. None replied.

Maybe it’s a DOGE thing, eliminate all waste, I understand that. I looked for waste long and hard when I reviewed budgets on JFAC. But governance isn’t efficient. It requires listening, understanding, consideration.

Idaho’s heading has changed.

So our elected Republican representatives here in Idaho are embracing governance by corporation. Maybe they just read the Trump tea leaves. I have read the science fiction books. Corporations can run everything. But their decisions consider their own balance, not ours.

You cannot do a thing to change this. You have voted these guys into office, and they now call the shots. They set the new heading.

You could vote somebody else into office.

But that would mean you want a different heading. And that you might care.

God, I hope you do.





