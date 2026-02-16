Turning away from human rights

It was not that long ago that Idaho’s top elected officials stood up for human rights. That era came to an abrupt halt with Governor Little’s recent firing of Estella Zamora as vice chair of the Idaho Human Rights Commission (IHRC). Little’s action followed Senate leader Kelly Anthon’s announcement that the Senate would not act upon Zamora’s pending reappointment to the IHRC.

Both Little and Anthon acted after Idaho’s MAGA propaganda machine attacked Zamora for standing up for decency and the rule of law. She, like a solid majority of Americans and many federal judges, rightfully criticized the unlawful and heavy-handed immigration enforcement tactics of ICE. Anthon, who is a lawyer, claimed Zamora’s comments could reflect bias in IHRC proceedings. That is totally bogus because IHRC has no jurisdiction over ICE or its officers. It only deals with Idaho civil rights disputes.

But the IHRC has always performed an important role in speaking out on human rights issues that go beyond the Gem State’s borders. I know that from deep experience as Idaho Attorney General for 8 years. When I came into office in 1983, I became acquainted with Marilyn Shuler, the highly-regarded Director of the agency. I quickly learned the important role she and IHRC played in advocating for the basic rights of human beings. She and the IHRC played an instrumental role in ridding the state of the Aryan Nations scourge.

Former Governor Cecil Andrus called Shuler a “champion for human rights and basic decency.” Former Governor Butch Otter said she was “a guiding light and an Idaho icon of compassion and decency.” Former Governor Phil Batt, who was behind the establishment of the IHRC, praised Shuler for “pointing out our human rights deficiencies and finding ways to correct our failures.” Shuler was succeeded as Director by Leslie Goddard, who had previously served as a deputy Attorney General for the IHRC. She was also a vocal and effective advocate for human rights and the rule of law.

Zamora was continuing that important Idaho legacy.

Governor Little was not particularly regarded as a friend or foe of immigrants until Donald Trump was elected to a second term in 2024. Little has become increasingly supportive of Trump’s MAGA policies, especially since receiving Trump’s endorsement last year for another term as Governor. Little appears to be all-in for Trump’s campaign against immigrants and refugees of color.

Trump’s storm troopers have concentrated their hard-edged, highly-dramatized tactics against the country’s nonwhite population. Trump has suspended visa processing for immigrants from 75 countries, most of which have predominantly nonwhite populations. U.S. refugee admissions will be at an historic low of 7,500, open only to whites.

Some extremist members of the Idaho Legislature have jumped aboard the anti-immigrant train. A group of anti-immigrant legislators gathered at the Capitol on February 3 to badmouth immigrants, apparently oblivious to the fact that only our Native American population has been here for thousands of years, while the rest of us came as immigrants. These latter-day jingoists want to slam the door shut, just as the U.S. needs new blood to make up for a declining birth rate and an aging population.

One of the anti-immigrants, Senator Brian Lenney, espoused the great replacement conspiracy theory– that nonwhite refugees and immigrants are surreptitiously replacing white folks. Rep. Dale Hawkins bemoaned: “We’re losing our culture as Americans” and “It’s damaging our way of life.” Perhaps it would be helpful for them to study history and learn that the United States was founded and nurtured to greatness by immigrants– people who had the courage to leave home for a better life and the drive to prosper in a society free from government and religious persecution.

Congressman Russ Fulcher has added to the silliness by helping to found the Sharia Free America Caucus, claiming that Muslims are trying to establish Sharia law in the U.S. They obviously don’t know what Sharia is, that it poses no threat to America and that it smacks of the Idaho Constitutional founders’ efforts to target our Mormon population.

If any religious agenda poses a threat, it is the growing number of Christian nationalists who are actually endeavoring to take over the law writing functions of the Idaho Legislature.

Speaking of refugees, I’ve had the privilege to work with refugees in Boise and Twin Falls these last few years. They include people from Somalia, Myanmar, the Congo, Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq, Russia, Armenia, Romania and a host of other countries. Many have faced dangerous living conditions, even death, in their homelands. These people appreciate freedom. They are dedicated to starting businesses and educating their kids. Most of all, they are pursuing the American dream. They do not deserve to be vilified by people who have never taken the time or had the inclination to get to know them.

If there is a refugee problem in Idaho, it comes from the white know-it-all political refugees who have moved to Idaho from blue states to teach Idahoans how to think and live.

Perhaps it would open their eyes to read a January 19 report by Miriam Jordan, a New York Times Reporter, whose title tells it all–”Twin Falls needs immigrants, but the Trump administration has limited the program to white South Africans.” The article touches on Hamdi Ulukaya, the immigrant from Turkey who built the burgeoning Chobani business that has vitalized the economies of the Magic Valley and the Gem State.

Instead of acting in ignorance, Idahoans should continue the long-standing tradition of speaking out for human rights, just as Zamona was doing when Little and his MAGA supporters tried to silence her. That includes welcoming refugees and other immigrant families who enrich our state and support our economy.





