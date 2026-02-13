A sprouting of independents

Start with this: The state of Idaho never has elected an independent – a candidate running apart from any political party – to congressional office, or to any of the partisan statewide offices. It has not even elected any independent to the state legislature since nearly a century ago, in 1928.

And hardly any independent candidates have approached even shouting distance of actual election, though lots of independents have appeared on the ballot over the years. Most pick up something like one to three percent of the vote. A side note: Quite a few independents have been elected to county offices.

While some states (Vermont and Maine, notably) have been responsive to independents in recent years, Idaho has not. If most political watchers in the state tend to be dismissive about the chances of independents at least for major office, there’s good reason.

Idaho is now seeing a real sprouting of independents, for U.S. senate, governor, and first district U.S. house. Might any of them fare better than their many predecessors?

Looking first at the candidates, the answer wouldn’t be a resounding yes. While all have genuinely attractive qualities, none is (today) exactly a titanic political figure.

Todd Achilles, the independent running for the U.S. Senate (opposing incumbent Republican Jim Risch) is a former (Democratic) state legislator from Boise, articulate and active as a campaigner, with evident skill in generating some headlines.

Sarah Zabel, running for the U.S. House seat in District 1 (now held by Republican Russ Fulcher), has been campaigning steadily for weeks from Meridian to Sandpoint.

The newest and most prominent of the three is John Stegner, a former state supreme court justice and a district judge (in north-central Idaho), running against Republican Governor Brad Little. I’ve seen descriptions, apparently borne out in interviews, of him as a well-respected jurist, a centrist not far from, say, former Justice Jim Jones, who was for many years a mainstream Republican.

Democratic challengers already are in the field (including but not exclusively David Roth, Kaylee Peterson and Terri Pickens, for those three offices respectively). Since the Republican vote in recent elections (going back to the mid-90s) has been so strong, it’s hard to see how dividing the opposition will do much other than provide an additional, unneeded gift to the incumbents.

That is at least a reasonable view based on all the electoral data from Idaho now available. But let’s use our imaginations and suppose something about this election year is different.

Don’t dismiss the idea of disgust at both political parties.

Idaho’s voter registration system, with its differing rules for who can register in which party, makes it hard to determine the relative popularity of parties as opposed to non-affiliation. Look at registration-by-party stats for other states where the rules impose registration categories and standard rules – Oregon is a good example – and what you find is plunging support for both major parties. (Yes, Oregon has more registered Democrats than Republicans, but non-affiliateds there swamp both parties, both of them in steep decline.)

In Idaho, the Democratic Party has been so thoroughly slimed for so many years that support for anyone who runs under its banner has been rendered literally unthinkable for large swaths of the electorate – a flicker of an idea to be dismissed out of hand without a hearing. That doesn’t automatically mean any great love for the Republican Party, which for many people is just the only other option. More than that: The only option.

That wasn’t true 30 or 50 years ago, but among many of Idaho’s voters it is today.

Historically, voters have looked to the two parties to sort between the candidates, an often-used (though too-relied on) shortcut for deciding who to support.

But what if the Republican option, for a key segment of the voting population, has begun to look unappealing too? You likely know as well as I why that might be; just consult the national headlines from recent days, weeks, months.

Would an independent start to look more attractive under those conditions?

Just a thought, for those who want to non-party like it’s 1928.

