Lessons from north of the Columbia

Elections in various states this month drew national attention and pundits read them closely for longer-term implications, but not in Oregon, where voters who received ballots (this writer did not) had little more than local ballot issues and other mostly low-key contests.

Oregon political observers hoping to extract lessons of some kind from the votes of Nov. 4 aren’t completely out of luck, though, thanks to their neighbor on the north side of the Columbia River.

Oregon and Washington are not exactly twins — you could draw a long list of specific differences between the two. But in broad strokes, the two have far more than proximity in common. Both lean Democratic to a similar degree; their partisan political history very roughly matches; the parts of the states which run red and blue are more or less similar.

So when we see that Washington had both partisan and high-profile election contests this month (just recently resolved), an Oregonian looking for something more specific than just national indicators of political shifts this season may look north.

Like Oregon, Washington had no statewide or congressional races on the ballot. However, a string of vacancies led to nine legislative election contests (in 49 legislative districts), along with major local races including the offices of mayor in Seattle, Tacoma, Vancouver and Spokane.

As with most off-off-year elections, extreme caution is called for in generating conclusions, and the raw material from these contests is not exactly dispositive. Still…

Legislative races first.

Of the nine contests, all of them won by Democrats, some have little to contribute to our sense of political trends. For example, three of those races, in heavily Democratic parts of Democratic King County (anchored by Seattle) were in districts where the candidates had only write-in opposition. Two of the other contests (also in very Democratic districts) pitted two Democratic candidates against each other; one of those was the closest legislative race in the state.

The other four contests did include Republican as well as Democratic candidates. Two were in strongly Democratic districts, and the Democratic candidates won there by lopsided margins, not unusual for the location.

However: The other two districts are in purplish, closely competitive areas.

One is in the 5th Legislative District (Washington’s 49 legislative districts each elect a senator and two representatives). This part of eastern King County, well away from Seattle, is an outer suburban and partly rural area in the Cascades which not long ago was safely Republican. In recent elections the two parties very closely contested it, but this month Democrat Victoria Hunt took the biggest winning percentage, 56.3%, either party has reported in a long time.

Something similar, though less dramatic, happened in another closely contested area, the 26th District around Bremerton and Gig Harbor. Democrat Deb Krishnadasan won with a closer 52.7% in an area which over time has leaned Republican as often as not.

The Washington State Standard reported, “This was the closest-watched legislative race of the year and, as of Election Day, had attracted roughly $4 million in combined spending by candidates and outside interest groups. Nearly one-third of those dollars were spent by independent committees opposing Krishnadasan.”

Neither race is evidence of a blue wave, but could constitute a breeze at least. And news reports suggested that Republican candidates were facing a headwind of anti-Trump sentiment.

City elections in Washington, as in Oregon, are not partisan, and candidates don’t appear on the ballot with a party label attached. But they do tell their own story.

As always, the top-line race was in Seattle, where the contest for mayor was very close and featured two Democratic-leaning front runners. Mainstream incumbent Bruce Harrell lost to challenger Katie Wilson. The election carries some echoes of Portland’s Keith Wilson from last year, because Wilson ran heavily on the issues of homelessness and housing affordability, much as Portland Mayor Keith Wilson did. (Both Wilsons also were relative newcomers to city politics.) She also drew some comparisons to Zohran Mamdani, the newly-elected mayor of New York City, for accepting the label of Democratic Socialist.

Tacoma elected a new mayor as well, former council member Anders Ibsen, by a large margin, over current council member John Hines. Both focused on housing (offering different proposals) but Ibsen’s overall agenda focused more on social services, and Hines’ on economic development.

In Vancouver, two-term Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, whose platform sounds not too different from the Wilsons, won a third in a landslide over a more conservative challenger.

These are only limited data points. But the election takeaway from Washington state generally seems to reflect what the nation overall is seeing this season.