What’s still ahead

Well, after a lengthy “vacation” due to a mysterious malady that landed me in the hospital for five months and removed my senses for over three years after, I am finally beginning to regain my mental balance. To my astonishment, I have discovered that without my supervision, things have been run into a complete mess.

Somehow, despite having Kamala Harris on the ballot, a well-qualified candidate who ran the best organized and best financed campaign I have seen in over 60 years, we managed to return Donald Trump to the office President of the United States by the election in November of 2024.

In his previous term, from the 2016 election, Trump was met with a Democratic Congress that included many strong centrist members of his own patty. This combination prevented him from doing much real damage during his first term. He was replaced after one term by Joe Biden, a centrist Democratic Senator, who was reluctantly nominated and then elected in a squeaker election in 2020. He replaced Trump as President from early 2021 to early 2025.

Trump kept up a constant stream of criticism against Biden throughout his term. In fact and by any measure, Biden ran a superb office. But most of his programs were combinations worked out with Republican involvement. He was a centrist among liberals in his own party, meaning that while his successes mere many, they were only grudgingly accepted by many Democrats. Biden did not blow his own horn on his successes, and his party was not effective in moving in to cover him. When Biden began his campaign for re-election, he faced Trump again, who had been railing against the Democrats steadily for over eight years, without any effective rebuttal from the opposition.

Biden chose not to continue his campaign for re-election and his vice-president, Kamala Harris, stepped up to replace him. The problem which became immediately apparent was that while Trump had been campaigning for the office for almost ten years, Harris had less than four months.

Further, and although not discussed openly, the result was certainly influenced by three significant factors: The Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was (a) not clearly a Christian, (b) was of an uncertain non-white racial combination, and, to top it all off, (c) was a woman. Despite running one of the best organized and strongly financed Presidential campaigns in recent memory, Harris was soundly defeated by Trump in the polls.

When Trump returned to office, he found a Republican Congress, albeit with only the slimmest majority. But the centrist Republicans had all either been ousted by election or had chosen to withdraw, leaving only hard right Republicans in firm control. So far, the Republicans of this Congress have remained completely silent upon any of Trump’s actions or statements, no matter how outrageous.

I intend no complete catalog all of the outrageous actions by Trump, but only refer to a few: Trump started his term by ignoring his promise made during the campaign, and pardoning all 1500 individuals charged or convicted of offenses arising from the 2024 Capitol riot. He then began basing essentially all high-level appointments exclusively upon the appointee’s personal allegiance to Trump rather than upon the appointee’s experience or qualifications with the work be done. Few of these appointees had or have any actual experience in the positions to which they have been appointed, or any other high-level qualifications for the positions, and many are proving to be incompetent in their positions, some embarrassingly so.

Trumps is tearing down great chunks of official Washington, eliminating jobs and programs in huge numbers. Some positions have had to be hastily reinstated when the critical nature of the position was understood. The result is significant confusion growing throughout all regulated industries on what to expect next in the areas of vital regulation and control.

The significant tariffs Trump promised have been met by significant tariffs imposed upon American exports by affected countries, and by significant reductions in exports from American sources. Contrary to Trump’s assertions, tariffs are additional taxes paid by the American purchasers – not the foreign exporters. Tariffs are a two-way street, with the impositions felt by both sides, meaning significant costs to American importers. The result is havoc in the import-export markets, with ruinous results to American interests.

We are facing three more years of this action. Unless changes start happening soon, there will be little left of the federal system in many important areas, and broad havoc will radiate throughout the economy. Changing the make-up of Congress in the mid-term elections of 2026 might slow things down considerably, but Trump has given no sign that he intends to observe any such counter influences now. Recent off-year elections on state issues have indicated that the Republican candidates may be in trouble, but local elections are notoriously difficult to predict from this distance. And it was a general election that got us into this mess to begin with.

If the political make-up of Congress does not change in 2026, it appears now that Trump will manage to substantially revise if not demolish completely the entire federal government in every one of the key areas of support presently available to the country. The immigrants, the aged, the youth and the under-employed are the principal targets, as well as any impositions upon private business, but any of it will affect us all.

It appears now that his intent is to make interference with his goals impossible by 2028, and he may succeed. There are moves afoot in many states, and in Congress, to redo the election process in the entirety to cement Republican rule throughout the country.

In any event, even if we are successful in preventing further intrusions into our election process and we are successful in replacing Trump by 2028, it will take years if not decades to undue and replace the damage that is being and will be caused to our system.

Just a few thoughts as we approach the holiday season. Happy Thanksgiving.





