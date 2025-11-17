The Wilder fiasco

Donald Trump’s publicity-seeking immigration crackdown in Wilder has managed to tarnish legitimate law enforcement–the FBI, Idaho State Police and a number of Idaho’s local law enforcement agencies–as well as the legacy of a revered Idaho Governor.

Phil Batt, who served as Idaho’s Governor from 1995 to 1999, was a champion of civil rights. As a State Senator, he was largely responsible for the establishment of the Idaho Human Rights Commission. He stood up for immigrants who provide the backbone for Idaho agriculture–getting them workers’ compensation insurance coverage, as well as toilets in the field. He tirelessly advocated for immigrant labor families. The education building at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise was named in his honor.

When about 200 federal, state and local agents descended on a racetrack in Batt’s hometown to frighten and intimidate a festive crowd, it smeared an ugly stain upon the legacy of our former Governor and his beloved city. According to veteran Idaho journalist Randy Stapilus, this was a gathering of an estimated 500-1000 people “peacefully socializing while horses ran.” None of them deserved to be terrorized by the abusive tactics of Trump’s chaos agents. It was a major embarrassment for legitimate law enforcement agencies that were snookered into joining the fiasco.

There has been debate as to whether the operation was the responsibility of the FBI or of Trump’s border agents. The FBI seems to have initiated the idea of targeting the 4-5 individuals charged with gambling, but that does not take 200 agents. Those suspects could have been quietly arrested before, during or after the gathering without causing the major disruption of the event that garnered publicity across the nation.

The FBI has long been America’s premier law enforcement agency. It has gained the respect of the nation over the years by targeting sophisticated criminals and high-level crimes–cybercrimes, drug trafficking, terrorism, espionage, violent crimes and counterintelligence. However, Trump has diverted a substantial part of the FBI workforce away from those serious crimes to focus on immigration. FBI data shows that “nearly half of the FBI agents working in the US’s major field offices have been reassigned to aid immigration enforcement.” That shift has demoralized many veteran FBI agents. It is easy to see that what may have started as an FBI operation inevitably turned into a major immigration embarrassment–a tail wagging dog fiasco.

The FBI designation likely attracted the state and local law enforcement attendance. I can imagine their surprise on learning that it was primarily an event to garner national headlines as a tough immigration roundup. Why else would they arrive in “full force, military-style, helicopters, drones” arresting and handcuffing everyone, as one person described it? A private security contractor, who was zip-tied until he lost feeling in his fingers, said that officers “were throwing flash bangs, guns were drawn and they were giving orders.” He and his five employees, all of whom are citizens, were detained at what he described as “a decent family event.” His property was damaged and “guns were pointed” at his 14-year-old daughter’s face. He said: “The spectacle is what was wanted, and the spectacle is what they got.”

The Idaho State Police and some local law enforcement agencies were roped into the roundup because of ICE–”287(g) partnership agreements, which provide some funding to the agencies, but obligate their participation on this type of event. It is regrettable that Governor Little has required our dedicated and professional ISP officers to go along with this type of travesty. They deserve much better.

A press release issued by Little’s office claimed that there was illegal horse racing and animal fighting going on at the event and implied that illegal drug and weapons trafficking may also have occurred. The horse racing was not “illegal” but the gambling was apparently unlicensed. There has been no proof that animal fighting or trafficking of drugs and guns occurred. The Governor should choose his words more carefully.

It is not clear whether the FBI was pleased to have ICE and other federal agencies coopt their operation or whether it was known to the feds that the operation took place in the city that Idaho’s former champion of civil rights for immigrants proudly called his home. Governor Little certainly knew of Phil Batt’s connection to the City of Wilder and had a responsibility to call the feds out for their disrespect of that great Idaho voice for immigrant workers and their families.





