Portland, its mayor and its unhoused

Approaching his first anniversary in office, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, who ran most prominently on grappling seriously with the city’s homelessness troubles, just made a major course shift.

It may, and should, indicate more to come.

Homelessness seems to be one of the Rose City’s most intractable and high-profile problems. Voters have made clear their demand for a solution (though not what that should be), and when they elected Wilson a year ago they chose the candidate who pledged to end unsheltered homelessness in the city by 2026.

One estimate in July was that the Multnomah County homeless population (not all but the bulk of which is in Portland) is around 7,500. That’s a large number but still, you might think, small enough for a large city to cope with.

Wilson has taken his pledge seriously. He’s worked at it. But he’s still unlikely to hit the mark, or come close.

Last year in an effort launched by then-Mayor Ted Wheeler, the city ordered a ban on public camping. Not long after taking office, Wilson put a hold on enforcement of it together with a plan to spend $28 million on beds for unsheltered people. But on Nov. 1, the mayor said enforcement of the ordinance will resume.

That doesn’t mean the previous policy is simply back in force. Wilson said in a statement, “We can’t arrest our way out of homelessness, nor should we. I’ve asked our police to issue citations for lawbreaking behavior and actions that harm our community. No one will be arrested simply for camping, nor should they.”

He said that despite the policy shift, Portlanders should not expect lots of arrests, which seems to suggest a continued low-key city presence on the issue. A city statement said there still would be “an emphasis on connecting people to available shelter and supportive services.”

Portland has been actively trying to develop shelters that “may include congregate shelters, transitional housing, hotel or motel placements, or other appropriate overnight facilities.” But it has not gone quickly or easily.

One indicator here seems to be that a more laissez-faire approach, offering shelter and services and simply hoping unhoused people migrate to them, hasn’t gotten the job done. The city said it has been working to develop 1,000 or more beds this year, but if the homeless census is near correct, that won’t come close by itself to addressing the problem.

Wilson has been trying other ideas, too. One of the most interesting is what he called “reunification,” which involves giving people tickets to ride on planes and buses if they head back to family in other locations. In one recent news report he said he was hoping to do that for about 700 people, which even if completely successful (the success rate is unclear so far) would affect only about 1 in 10 of the homeless people living in the city.

In the end, when 2026 arrives, how will the local number compare to the county-wide estimate of 7,500 in July? Will it be reduced by a quarter, or a third? Indicators from the city seem to suggest that may be about the best case Portland can hope for.

This isn’t intended as a criticism of Wilson; he is attacking this problem in a serious way.

But it may be that over the months ahead, both a narrower and broader net might be cast, to make deeper inroads.

The wider net could include a larger cocktail of approaches to address a population with a wide range of needs and personal stories.

The narrower net would involve building on the individual personal information about homeless people in the area, learning from their individual stories and finding custom ways to solve the problem one by one.

The reunification effort, for example, could link with some of that. It’s not a solve-all for the homeless problem in Portland, but in those cases where the cost of a ticket or other relatively modest barriers to finding a stable home could be overcome with a little help from the city, that may be enough to help in a number of cases. How many we don’t know. But it may cut the size of the problem somewhat.

Another individualized approach might be a variant on drug courts, which in many places around the country have been highly successful in resolving the larger social problems around substance abuse.

A combination of camping ban enforcement authority along with court involvement — the stick — along with a range of services to meet with the homeless population as it is, could help solve the problem, one individual and distinctive story at a time.

This column first appeared in the Oregon Capital Chronicle.





