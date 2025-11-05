Foodbanks and shutdowns

Morgan Wilson, chief development officer for the Idaho Foodbank, doesn’t ponder which political party is responsible for the month-long government shutdown. She’ll leave the bickering to the politicians.

Wilson, who works out of the foodbank’s Lewiston office, is among the thousands within the nonprofit world who are trying to clean up what the politicos in Washington are doing – or in this case – not doing. She’s working with some 400 nonprofit partners in the Gem State to get the word out about where people can find food. In the short term, the foodbank’s supply is stable, and assistance is available for those who need it.

How long that stability lasts is another question.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has sent notice that as of Nov. 1, benefits under Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly the food-stamp program) will be disrupted. SNAP helps more than 132,000 people in the Gem State with groceries every month.

SNAP has taken a hit on multiple fronts. The Big Beautiful (budget) bill that was passed by Congress shifts some of the SNAP funding from the federal government to the states, which could take $4 million, and perhaps more, from the General Fund. That news comes at a time when Idaho lawmakers are considering what to do about the state’s budgetary shortfall. Wilson can easily justify the need.

“There is no way that foodbanks can make up for the loss of funding from SNAP,” she says. “For every one meal served by a foodbank, there are nine served by SNAP.”

But a delay with SNAP is not the only issue at the forefront of the shutdown, according to a memo from Randy Ford, president and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank.

“In addition to SNAP, payroll for 11,000 federal workers (including active military) across Idaho may be affected,” he said. “This ripple effect will be felt throughout our local economies, food pantries and healthcare systems. The longer the shutdown lasts, the more families will feel the strain. We are preparing to handle an increase in need and are hoping for a resolution soon.”

If news reports are accurate, Republicans and Democrats are nowhere close to ending the political stalemate.

“The shutdown is coming at a time when people are struggling. We had 4,000 visits a month to our food locaters – people who are trying to find ways to get help. And it’s not easy for Idahoans, who are proud people, to ask for help,” says Wilson.

“And this isn’t people who are homeless, or refusing to work,” she says. “In Idaho, there are so many good people who are working, but struggling to make ends meet. Forty-one percent of Idahoans fall into that category. People can be doing all the right things and still struggle.”

It’s no wonder why, with $400,000 being a benchmark for “low-cost housing” and anything under $2,000 a month being the measure for “affordable” rent. Then there are the unexpected medical costs, higher costs for groceries and gas and education expenses.

Now, we’re in the midst of a government shutdown where some people who are living paycheck-to-paycheck suddenly are not getting paid or, worse yet, are deemed “essential” and are forced to work without pay.

Of course, that’s not the problem of the folks who have decided that shutting down the government is preferable to working out their differences. Members of Congress continue to get paid.

“This is not about politics, it’s about people,” Wilson says. She’s correct, and Ford has his eyes in the right direction.

“At the Idaho Foodbank, we are already taking proactive steps to ensure no one goes hungry,” he says. “With the help of supporters, we are mobilizing our network of over 400 partner pantries, securing fresh, nutritious food and preparing to meet a rising demand for assistance.”

Good for the Idaho Foodbank and all that the people there do.

Chuck Malloy, a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist, is a writer with the Idaho Nonprofit Center, a program of The Idaho Community Foundation. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com





