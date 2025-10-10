A tool’s importance: How you use it

Last Tuesday the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee showed off a new digital and online web tool for evaluating the state budget, the “base builder tool.”

Any kind of tool inherently is neither good nor bad. A hammer can be used to drive a nail or build a house, or to bash someone’s skull in. This new JFAC tool is the same. Better evaluation of the state budget base would be a good thing, and long needed. But legislators ought to take care that the tool is used constructively rather than destructively, because either could happen.

In public budgeting, a “base” (which is not the same thing as a political “base”) in most places is under-studied, a situation that can last for generations. It’s often the unexciting part of a government’s spending picture, but it usually has by far the most money.

The budget base is ongoing core spending. If a service or a division is considered to be essentially permanent or long-running (as, on the state level, areas from corrections to education to parks to health and many more are assumed to be), then the easy way to budget is to start by taking the amounts from the last budget cycle and move them forward, with adjustments, into the next. The adjustments might include increases to cover inflation or new projects, or reductions because of revenue shortfalls or priority changes. After that, you might add new programs or services, or delete them. But the idea is, you start with the base and work from there.

Because of that, a lot of governmental spending simply lurches forward unexamined from year to year, and it tends to be looked at only around the edges.

That’s not a good thing. At some point – not necessarily every year, but at least from time to time – assumptions ought to be challenged. Is this particular service something we still need? Do we need more or less of it? Is it being done as efficiently as it should be? Or are we spending too little, with the result of failing to do a needed service well enough?

Those kinds of questions often get too little attention, not just in the Idaho Legislature, but in many places, local, state and (to no great shock) national. Looking at the whole of the budget rather than just the new or standout pieces of it takes a lot more time and work.

But if that kind of serious review is to be done – and it should be – then it should be done carefully.

The newly unveiled online “better builder tool” Idaho’s budget committee will use could help. Unlike many budget presentations, it focuses on the core of the budgets, not just new or sidebar projects.

The database allows researchers, which could and should include the public as well as legislators, to dig deeply into what’s been spent, and for what. And you can see in the charts how the base has changed – grown, generally – over the years.

This is the kind of granular work budgeters ought to be doing. You can take a look for yourself.

There’s another aspect to this.

The new base reviewer seems to come out of a new and sometimes problematic way the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee has been doing its budgeting recently. Instead of, as in the past, reviewing the state agency budgets as a whole, they have split them into a maintenance or base budget, passing those quickly toward the start of the session, and then doubling back and spending more of the time remaining on any major changes.

Part of the effect is to remove context. Committee consideration of the base is reviewed apart from major proposed changes to it, and the changes are considered separate from the larger picture of an agency’s base. The Department of Corrections, say, might have a base budget geared around last year’s (with inflationary and other adjustments), but if a new prison building were needed, that might be considered separately, weeks after the look at the department’s overall situation was placed before the committee.

Good budgeting requires a broad, comprehensive view. The new database could allow for better insight on the details, but legislators – and everyone else – will need to be sure the bigger picture isn’t lost in a blizzard of details.





