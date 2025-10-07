What will we become

What will we be like – what will this nation be like – on the other side?

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be about over. One day, the thousands of dead will be mourned. The sick will be well. Hospitals will return to usual routines. Doctors and nurses will work normal schedules. The fear we’re feeling will be calmed. What will it be like?

One day, the misogynist/racist/self-serving/accidental occupant of the White House will be gone. Likely, in some months thereafter, he’ll be in a prison cell. His Cabinet of incompetent, right-wing, totally unfit campaign donors will be gone. The lower-level Trumpers in all the federal offices will be replaced with right-thinking, civil servants dedicated to public service. The thousands of vacant-but-necessary jobs will be refilled. Government will right itself and, again, be responsive to the nation’s needs. What will it be like?

One day, the Congress of these fractious states will return to the business of legislating for the people instead of the current divided, do-nothing, look-the-other-way swamp we have now. Needs of the citizens of the 50 states will, again, become the substance of hearings that result in answers rather than stonewalling. What will it be like?

Truth is, no one – not one – can answer the question(s) of what this nation will look like in 2028 and thereafter. The last three years of failed governance – coupled with a worldwide pandemic – have twisted, pulled, strangled, tortured and severely injured our Republic.

Corporate, ultra-conservative, front organizations like ALEC – American Legislative Exchange Council – have flooded state legislatures with carbon-copy bills authored by and dedicated to the benefit of big business and the ultra-right. Citizen needs have been ignored by attempts to legislate morality and citizenship as promulgated by evangelical groups and others who believe it’s their right to determine how this nation should live. When their loud, fanatical, divisive voices are stilled, what will this country become?

The plain fact is those promoting division – with racist, lying and incompetent “leadership” – have been more successful separating us, one-from-the-other, than the virtues of patriotism and inclusion. When we needed to reach out to our brothers and sisters, we were warned they can’t be trusted because they don’t look like us. They speak foreign languages, want to take our jobs and threaten to undermine what has always been the majority – read “white Christian majority.”

The last couple of decades have put strains on our nation and its governance as never before. Even a terrible, devastating Civil War affected only a portion of the country. What we’ve witnessed – what we’re living through – has been a time of internal struggle that has involved all of our fundamental institutions and beliefs as never before.

We’ve been told “black is white,” “wrong is right,” consistent and serial “presidential” lying is O.K. and enriching oneself while ignoring our basic Constitutional authority is an acceptable thing to do.

The process of getting a return to stability, re-establishing trust in our institutions and re-creating a functioning government does not start at the top. It starts at the bottom. It starts with us. Everyone. No matter the skin color. No matter the nation of birth. No matter the religious practices. No matter who.

Some of us won’t be around to see how it all works out. The nature of things – the process – is to hand over responsibilities to the next generation. After the Civil War – after two world wars – that process included expansion. Expansion of territory. Expansion of housing. Expansion of rights. Expansion of all the things those wars had been fought to protect.

The difference now is expansion must be replaced with inclusion. Inclusion of race and nationality? Sure. Everywhere. But, also inclusion of a new direction for government, institutions, accepting differing religions and how we proceed as a nation.

We’ve been through a lot. And, all the while, the world’s been changing. We’ve got some catching up to do. There’ll be no better time to take stock, look where we’ve been, heal our wounds and get to work.

Voices of division and mistrust must be stilled. Voices of building, of getting together, of everyone sharing in what comes next, should be amplified in commerce, in politics, in religion and in changing national directions.

What will it look like? No one knows. But, it’s time to get started.





