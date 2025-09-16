The boomer factor

Aside from current political wars tearing this country apart, other forces are at work changing our entire society. They’re seldom talked about but very, very real.

I’m about to make some generalizations. You may find fault with some about whether they pertain to you. That’s O.K.. But, if they do, I’d appreciate some feedback. For the moment, let’s deal with these – generally.

Across our nation, we’re seeing a rapidly declining rate of participation in traditional community practices – mainstream religion, service clubs, social organizations, volunteerism in traditional activities and more. All losing members/workers/attendees and not seeing the usual influx of new people to carry on the tradition of volunter social labor.

Granges have all but disappeared. Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, Eagles, Masonic bodies, Knights of Columbus and other civic and/or fraternal groups have declining memberships and, in some cases, have forfeited their charters. Had some not taken in women as members some years ago, many would likely be gone by now. Many small Chambers of Commerce have expanded boundaries to include nearby communities to keep membership up. Metro. Some small chambers are gone.

Barb and I live in a 55+ community. Much of what might otherwise be done by paid employees is done by volunteers i.e. parks and rec maintenance, security, beautification, etc.. All programs – and I do mean ALL – are losing volunteers and not seeing many new ones.

Here’s one of those generalizations – though where we live, we’re seeing plenty of specific evidence.

Boomers – born in the mid-forties through about 1964. They’re retiring now. But their unique societal habits and lifestyles are drastically changing life. Here and everywhere.

Many Boomers, generally, tend not to join existing groups. They often go their own exclusive way about things. They start their own clubs. Few join existing ones. They’re the first retirement generation for which computers are basic to their way of life. They seem to prefer electronic social connections over face-to-face groups i.e. service clubs, mainstream churches, etc.

Now, I’m not finding fault with that. It is what it is. But, to think life is going on “as usual” is to ignore this large societal shift going on under our feet. And to ignore even larger changes ahead.

If you don’t think huge change is out there, I invite you to check those three teens in that fast food joint as they text each other at the table rather than talk face-to-face. They’re the advance party for generations to come that will be largely unable to interact in business, political, societal or any other direct forms of interpersonal communication.

“Rainey,” you say. “You’re all wet!”

Maybe. But, we’re steadily moving in our communities from volunteerism – which is disappearing – to hiring people to do the same tasks. Dues/fees will have to be raised and that may price some of the elderly, who retired here and elsewhere many years ago, out of their homes.

Volunteer community leadership recruitment pools are shrinking in size. In the Del Webb community in Arizona where we used to live, we had a large community management board election for an organization that runs a $20 million annual budget. Three seats open. Election advertised for months. Three folks volunteered in a community of nearly 30-thousand. Thirty-thousand! Election cancelled. Just made appointments.

As our aging demographics change, there’s less participation – less involvement – less volunteering. The fastest growing group is the Boomers. They’ve organized several exclusive duplicate clubs – limited to Boomers – taking members away from other groups who’re starting to feel the loss.

And, when you reach an age of about 70, you find yourself not always being included in Boomer activities or put on their mailing lists.

These aren’t isolated instances for just one community. Sociologists are finding growing evidence of these Boomer trends all over the place. Changes are subtle – very subtle. But, they’re becoming more apparent and more important to the fabric of our society.

