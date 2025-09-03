In unlikely places

If you’re not from, or traveled widely in, the Northwest, Okanogan County isn’t one of the more familiar parts of the region. It has something significnt to say in this season, though.

Okanogan is Washington state’s largest county (geographically); it is very much rural, with no large cities (none with as many as 5,000 people), but it has a substantial population of about 42,000. It is out of the way, though. Banked against the east side of the Cascades, it doesn’t have a big destination community and isn’t, for most people, really on the way to one. Aside from a wide range of relatively uncrowded recreational options, most people who don’t live there won’t see a reason to pass through. It’s beautiful country, and its larger communities are distinctive, but it located as it is (north of Wenatchee), it gets overlooked. It might be considered a flyover county.

Politically, it does what you might expect these days from most Washington counties easy of the Cascades, voting Republican up and down the ballot (though for some decades before the 1990s it was a bellwether county). It supported Donald Trump with strong margins. No surprises. There are no larger communities or suburbs of the kind where you might expect a Democratic base to form.

There are a few Democratic-leaning precincts, but nothing that would lead you to expect what the county saw on Labor Day.

In the small (under 1,000 population) town of Twisp, there was this: “At the corner of State Route 20 and South Glover Street, about 150 people gathered for what’s become routine for the community: a protest over President Donald Trump’s policies. Aug. 23 marked the 27th consecutive Saturday protest.”

A great Cascade PBS report about the recent protests in Okanogan – in communities all over the county – deserves more attention. It suggests the Trump Administration is beginning to develop more resistance in places where it wouldn’t be expected.

The article also said by way of explanation, “Those protesting in Okanogan County want to call attention to how Trump’s policies from the other Washington will affect one of the state’s poorest counties: As of 2023, Okanogan County’s personal income per capita was $52,446, putting it in the bottom 28% of all counties statewide, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

“As a result, many residents here are dependent on programs such as Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), both of which will receive massive cuts under the budget reconciliation bill passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump in early July.”

