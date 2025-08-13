A success story

Bea Black will be hearing a lot of tributes before June when she retires as CEO of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. One that is likely to stay with her comes from Jessica Flynn, a long-time friend and associate.

“It’s truly in my head to be like Bea,” says Flynn, the president-elect of the WCA board. “Her ability to be in a room and figure out points of collaboration is impressive. She doesn’t make it about her … she’s a connector.”

Flynn says her nearly decade of involvement with the WCA has been because of Bea’s influence. “Domestic violence and sexual assault are uncomfortable topics, but they have to be spoken about. Part of Bea’s legacy is she has made it a topic of conversation, and that’s a credit to her.”

Another strong quality that Flynn highlights: Bea doesn’t normally use the words “I” and “me” in conversations. “We” and “us” are more to her liking when talking about the success of the WCA.

“Every person that has come in contact with her – whether it’s an employee, a board member or volunteer – leaves better for it, because they have a greater compassion for their community and a desire to give back in any way they can,” Flynn says.

Under Bea’s leadership with WCA for 17 years, there’s no telling how many lives have been drastically changed, or saved. The mission is to provide “safety, healing and freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault.” The WCA operates Ada County’s only secure shelter and offers professional counseling, case management, court advocacy and other support services to survivors. With it’s 24-hour hotline, WCA’s reach goes beyond Ada County. The WCA will assist victims with finding resources anywhere in the Gem State.

Bea’s accomplishments are a mile long. She was instrumental in the building of a transitional shelter (Laura’s Home) in 2017, growing the WCA’s endowment fund to more than $3.4 million and providing services for expanded needs during the COVID crisis. The crisis hotline, which started in 2012, fields more than 4,400 calls annually.

Much will be said in the coming months about all those achievements. But there are human victories worth celebrating as well.

“Through her leadership, countless domestic violence survivors start new lives filled with dignity and hope,” says Debra Leithauser, the board president. “It’s impossible to quantify her impact.”

Now it’s time for Bea to focus on other life ventures, such as spending more time with her growing number of grandchildren. Her husband is retired, and they’d like to do some traveling.

Good for her.

“I’ve been honored and humbled to do this important work for almost two decades,” she says. “I am so proud of the impact the team at the WCA has had on the lives of so many. Letting survivors know they are not alone has inspired me every day.”

And the inspiration will continue right to the end. Retirement comes in June, which gives the board time to find another CEO. Bea has established a history of success at the WCA, and she’s seeing to it that the organization – if anything – will become better.

“That tells something about her character,” Flynn says.

I have a hunch that my friend, Jess, isn’t the only one who wants to be like Bea.

Chuck Malloy, a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist, is a writer with the Idaho Nonprofit Center/Idaho Community Foundation. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com.





