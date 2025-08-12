Real needs ignored

In a life spent mostly in the media, I learned to question many, many things. That learned practice was what furnished “grist for the mill” that kept the flow of news continuing. That, and constant curiosity.

Well, after a lifetime of training, I’ve got a curiosity I can’t explain in sound, rational terms. It’s the deliberate, willing and determined practice of about 30-million people refusing to accept reality – and overwhelming evidence – when it comes to Donald J. Trump. Our most corrupt and dishonest president of the last two centuries.

And this. The absolute ignorance of those who “worship” at his feet.

“Worship,” you ask?

Yes, “WORSHIP!”

Rick Perry on Faux Neus: “Donald Trump is the chosen one. He was sent by God to rule over us.” “God?” ” Rule?” What the Hell?

One of the things we’ve learned about Rick Perry in the impeachment hearings is he was a “whore” for one of his major Texas donors in getting a 50-year natural gas contract in Ukraine. Flat out whoring. What do you suppose Perry’s cut was?

But, back to the deliberately unknowing.

We are confronted daily by solid evidence that millions of folks are still proud “Trumpers.” Many admit to hearing and accepting the evidence of his corrupt politics of extreme self-service. Many acknowledge his serial lying and unsuitability for the office of President. But, when asked if they’ll still vote for him in 2028, they’ll back him to the hilt.

That’s where such willful disregard of facts collides with my lifetime of reporter training.

I’ve heard all the excuses. “He’s for the little guy – the average American.” “He’s not perfect but he’s better than any Democrat.” “He’s not a socialist.” “He’s a billionaire and you don’t get there by being stupid.” “I vote Republican and I’ll never vote Democrat.” “All these hearings are phony.” “Democrats are just making these charges up because they want the White House back.” And on and on and on.”

We live at a time when we’re deluged by information. As a nation, we’ve got more data at our fingertips than ever in our history. So much so that it’s easy to be overwhelmed. Complicating that access is the use of well-paid people and organizations to misinform, lie, twist both fact and logic and divide this nation. Even the Russians.

The decades-long dishonest efforts of Limbaughs, Hannitys, Becks, Ingrahams and dozens of others are paying off in a tragically divided nation. They’ve captured millions of us and created a false, warped world of disinformation. For which they’ve been well-compensated.

Their “success” in convincing millions of Americans to ignore reality and proven fact has brought us to these questions. How do we reunite this country – this “one nation under God?” How do we restore a basis of common understanding – of faith in the proper use of government to respond to our needs? How do we re-establish a national trust? How do we overcome the fears of those who don’t – or refuse to – accept the national unity we’ve enjoyed for 200 years?

We’ve always had naysayers in our midst. We’ve always had factions pulling the country this-way-and-that. We’ve had nationalists, socialists, communists and the disaffected. Yet, we’ve always managed to keep the nation together and headed in the right direction.

How do we return to all that? How do we regain stability of purpose and governance?

Trump is doing his dishonest best to strip government of power and its role of service. He’s chosen equally unqualified hacks to effectively dismantle the very agencies they’ve been put in charge of. He and they have done major damage to resources of national governance we need to remain strong and safe.

Democrats who want to be president are promising everything under the sun to voters who, at this point, seem uninterested. Not one is dealing with the essential tasks a new president will face on day one.

And, those are: (1) clearing the Trump wreckage/damage to the structure of our national government so rebuilding can start and (2) reuniting a splintered populace into a solid majority of voters who know fact from lies and who must overcome the artificial divisions created by Trump, his minions and the dishonest voices of anger and distrust.

Those are huge challenges. Huge! But, real. Unless they are acknowledged and immediately acted upon, the three-legged stool of Constitutional government will continue to be ineffective and in disarray. Our current struggles will fail. Our necessary requirements of a stable government will go unanswered.

Real needs ignored.





