Almanac chapter 4: Oregon governor

Democrat Tina Kotek, who was elected Oregon House speaker in 2013, won the governorship in 2022 after an unusual three-way contest. Kotek became one of the first two lesbian candidates to be elected governor in U.S. history, winning on the same day as Massachusetts’ Maura Healey.

Kotek was raised in York, Pennsylvania. Her father worked for a company that built air conditioners; her mother was a homemaker who once lobbied the state to lift its sales tax on sewing patterns she used to make clothes. Kotek was a top student and a star in high school track and basketball. She was accepted to Georgetown University, but she dropped out after less than two years—she told the Oregonian that she “didn’t fit in” because “everybody wanted to be a lawyer”—and moved to the Northwest in 1987. Kotek earned a bachelor’s degree in religious studies from the University of Oregon and a master’s in international studies from the University of Washington. She came out as gay in her early 20s; when she was there, the University of Washington didn’t allow same-sex couples in campus housing, but Kotek pushed successfully to change that in 1997.

Kotek polished her policy chops while working for the Oregon Food Bank and Children First of Oregon, lobbying on such issues as the minimum wage, housing affordability and health insurance. After running unsuccessfully for the state House, Kotek won a seat in 2006, eventually serving as speaker from 2013 to 2022; she resigned to run for governor. In the Legislature, Kotek “collected progressive victories like pelts, showing a flair for muscling through bold bills and cobbling together unlikely coalitions,” Dirk VanderHart wrote for Oregon Public Broadcasting. She helped expand health care coverage to undocumented residents; mandating lower-pollution vehicle fuels; increasing the minimum wage; increasing housing density; expanding gun controls; and codifying abortion rights. In the run-up to the post-2020 Census redistricting, Kotek cut a deal with Republicans, giving them equal representation on the map-drawing committee in exchange for GOP legislators agreeing not to stonewall legislation by leaving the Capitol to block a quorum, a tactic they had used on multiple occasions. Then, after passing key Democratic bills (and facing blowback from national Democrats), Kotek backed off her promise to the GOP by meddling with the committee structure; the Democrats got to draw maps they preferred after all.

Oregon’s 2022 gubernatorial election was the first in 20 years featuring neither an incumbent nor a former governor. Outgoing Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s unpopularity weighed heavily; during her tenure, she’d had to grapple with anarchist protests and right-wing Proud Boys counterprotests that led to clashes in Portland. She’s also dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and wildfires. Kotek, who had worked closely with Brown on legislation, tried to distance herself during the campaign. In the Democratic primary, her main opponent was state Treasurer Tobias Read; Nick Kristof, a longtime New York Times writer and Oregon native, tried to run, but he dropped out after the state Supreme Court rejected his residency credentials. Kotek defeated Read, 56%-32%. The seven-way GOP primary was wide open; former state House Minority Leader Christine Drazan won with 22.5 percent.

In the general election, former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, a rural Democrat and timber heir with a pro-business platform, ran as an independent; in one ad, she positioned herself by saying, “Oregonians are distrustful of the radical right. And they are terrified of the progressive left.” Drazan hit Johnson and Kotek for being career politicians; Kotek tagged Johnson for her opposition to gun control; Johnson attacked Drazan for her opposition to abortion rights; and Johnson and Drazan attacked Kotek as antipolice. In the end, the state’s blue instincts held: Kotek defeated Drazan, 47%-44%, with Johnson fading down the stretch and taking almost 9 percent. Kotek’s win was only a bit narrower than Brown’s 50%-44% reelection victory in 2018. Kotek was one of 12 women to win gubernatorial races in 2022—easily a record, according to the Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics.

After taking office, Kotek directed an effort to secure a three-year supply of the abortion medication mifepristone, amid concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court could outlaw it. A far-reaching Democratic bill to safeguard abortion and transgender rights sparked a major clash: The Republican minority walked out, blocking legislative activity for a record six weeks. It ended when legislative Democrats agreed to narrow some provisions, including the rules for parental consent for abortion, and dropping proposed expansions of abortion access on university campuses and in rural areas. (The Oregon Supreme Court later ruled that 10 Republican state senators who had walked out could not run for reelection under a voter-approved 2022 ballot measure designed to curb walkouts.) However, Kotek suffered a setback on legislation to ease regulations on land development near cities, which had been intended to increase housing supply and thus lower costs. This time, fellow Democrats scuttled the measure.

Sensitive to criticism about homelessness and public drug use in Portland, Kotek acted to pull back $2.7 million in state funds from Portland’s Multnomah County, saying the county hadn’t explained enough about how it would spend the money. Kotek said she’d met her first-year goals for additional shelter beds, rehousing homeless households and preventing transitions into homelessness. In 2024, reflecting public concerns about drug use, Kotek signed a landmark package of bills that reversed much of a voter-approved law that had decriminalized small amounts of illicit drugs, including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Kotek faced criticism in 2024 for exploring ways to create a role in the administration for her wife, Aimee Kotek Wilson. The effort had been controversial within her own office, reportedly factoring in the departure of several top aides, and Kotek backed off. For 2025, she has asked legislators to work on transportation and education funding.





