Talking abortion

The ballot battle over abortion is on again, now that the Idahoans United for Women & Families group has started its petition signature campaign.

From here, the group will necessarily begin its efforts with its friends and allies. But a lot of their success or failure will hinge on what kind of appeal they make to the larger Idaho community.

They have a lot of work ahead. To win a spot on the November 2026 ballot, the organizers will have to collect 70,700 valid signatures, and enough of them have to be spread across the state’s counties and legislative districts. It’s a massive effort that requires excellent planning, and also an ability to reach out to many kinds of people and communities.

If they can manage that petition stage, they’re qualified to launch the toughest part. The group said on its website that, “Our polling indicates that majorities of Idahoans agree: government should stay out of private medical decisions.” Indicators I’ve seen over the years suggest it will be a difficult and close slog – very possibly doable, but not easy.

This may be a case where the actual language of the measure, and of the arguments for it, matter politically. Just as polling results about abortion vary a lot depending on how the question is phrased, so the language of the initiative may affect how many votes it gets.

The initiative itself – meaning the proposed law – is not especially wordy, running just over three pages, and most of the critical text is within a few paragraphs. The core language in the measure is this:

“Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary: Every person has the right to reproductive freedom and privacy, which is the right to make personal decisions about reproductive health care that directly impact the person’s own body, including but not limited to the right to make decisions about: Abortion; Childbirth care; Contraception; Fertility treatment; Miscarriage care; and Prenatal, pregnancy, and postpartum care. The right to reproductive freedom and privacy includes the right of privacy in making personal decisions about reproductive health care in consultation with a health care provider.

“A person’s voluntary exercise of the right to reproductive freedom and privacy shall not be burdened, interfered with, discriminated against, deprived, or prohibited by the state, directly or indirectly, in any manner, unless such state action is narrowly tailored to improve or maintain the health of the person seeking reproductive health care through the least restrictive means.”

It also says abortion could still be regulated after viability.

The initiative is framed in the contest of personal rights. The Idahoans United website uses a similar approach, saying “This initiative would restore the personal liberty to make one’s own reproductive healthcare decisions—including birth control, IVF, regulated abortion access, and more—with their doctor WITHOUT undue government overreach.”

This is close to the kind of appeal that worked in Kansas, a state with partisan politics similar in many ways (not all) to Idaho’s,when a ballot referendum resulted in a stunning 59% win for the anti-regulation forces. The primary argument there was: The new abortion laws are government overreach, imposing too far on your private life. That argument seems to have had powerful appeal.

One analysis of the Kansas results in the Washington Monthly said, “To appeal to libertarian sentiments, the spots aggressively attacked the anti-abortion amendment as a ‘government mandate.’ To avoid alienating moderates who support constraints on abortion, one ad embraced the regulations already on the Kansas books. And they used testimonials to reach the electorate: a male doctor who refused to violate his ‘oath’; a Catholic grandmother worried about her granddaughter’s freedom; a married mom who had a life-saving abortion; and a male pastor offering a religious argument for women’s rights and, implicitly, abortion.”

Something like that, coupled with stories from Idaho’s abortion law experiences so far and otherwise adapted to the Gem State, could be a blueprint for the upcoming Idaho abortion campaign. Whether it would succeed or not is far from certain. But it could have a good shot.





