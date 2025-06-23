About Tony Park

About four years ago, I made a decision that enriched the lives of four elderly Idaho lawyers. I invited Tony Park to join a weekly lunch trio at Eddie’s Restaurant on Overland Rd. with Wayne Kidwell, Duff McKee and me. He agreed, making it a lunch foursome. Tony was elected as Idaho Attorney General in 1970, Wayne took that office from him in the 1974 election and Duff, a long-time friend of Wayne’s, had served for years as a district judge. Tony was a Democrat and the rest of us were traditional Idaho Republicans, the kind that don’t thrive on divisive culture war issues.

We saw eye-to-eye on practically every important state and national issue. We discussed and “settled” most controversial matters. The best part is that we genuinely enjoyed each other’s company. We shared a reverence for the rule of law that is the foundation of the great American experiment. We had all served in the military, believing it was our obligation to the country. We all had learned that government can only work when elected officials work together to solve problems confronting the people.

It was interesting to hear Tony and Wayne talk about their hotly contested race in 1974–all water under the political bridge these many years later. Tony left a valuable legacy for Wayne and the other Attorneys General who followed in his footsteps. He established the Consumer Protection Division, placed a high priority on environmental protection and took pains to hire the best lawyers to represent the state’s interests. He did not hire or fire based on political affiliation and made it clear to the staff that he would not allow political considerations to influence the state’s legal work.

Tony chronicled his political life in “An Idaho Democrat: A Political Memoir of a Political Life,” published in 2021 by Ridenbaugh Press. It contains interesting accounts of his military service as a non-lawyer in a lawyer position; his career as a lawyer and politician; and his close relationship with Cecil Andrus, Frank Church and other Democratic heavy-weights during his lifetime. Tony told his publisher, Randy Stapilus, that he wrote the memoir to show “how the Idaho political landscape—particularly regarding Democrats—has changed in the latter half of the twentieth century and early twenty-first century, despite the fact that many issues so important to Democrats, such as taking care of working people, the environment, the problems with one-party rule, etc., are as urgent now as they were when I got my start.”

Tony’s admiration of courageous elected officials was not confined to members of his own party. His book speaks highly of former AG Lawrence Wasden, calling him a “straight shooter and principled attorney who relies on the law.” That description aptly applies to Tony, both in his service as AG and in his private legal practice.

Tony was picked by President Jimmy Carter in 1977 to serve on the board of directors of Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). He was able to play a part in protecting America’s national security by countering Russian propaganda. He was well positioned to understand the damage that would result from Donald Trump’s March 15 executive order defunding RFE/RL. It would give Russia a free field to feed misinformation about its genocidal war against Ukraine and other malign Russian activities. Tony did not live to see it, but he would have been relieved that a federal judge ordered Trump to provide some interim funding and that the European Union regarded the work of FRE/RL to be so critical that it has offered to provide millions in stop-gap funding.

Tony passed away on May 23 at the age of 90 years. He leaves behind his soul-mate of 43 years, Gail Chaloupka, as well as daughter Susan Park and son Adam Park. His daughter, Pattie Park Woytko, predeceased him. The remaining members of the Eddie’s lunch foursome were privileged to have gotten acquainted with Tony’s family.

Former Attorney General David Leroy told the press that Tony “was of an era when politicians, win or lose, were very genteel individuals. He was a gentle, caring man, who worked hard at everything he did.” Former Boise Mayor David Bieter observed: “The chasm between the way Tony carried himself and that of today’s lawyers and politicians unfortunately grows larger every day. He will be sorely missed.”

I can summarize the feelings of the three of the Eddie's foursome that Tony left behind. He was just a good, genuine person. The kind of person you'd call the salt of the Earth–compassionate, willing to listen and willing to help whenever somebody needed it, even if it wasn't within his official duties. We are all better for his example.






