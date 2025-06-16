Politics in the military

Donald Trump has repeatedly shown disrespect for America’s non-political military forces for selflessly performing their role of serving the country’s vital security interests. That likely caused him to call soldiers who died fighting for our country “suckers” and “losers.” At a 2017 Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington Cemetery, Trump asked his Homeland Security Secretary, General John Kelly, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” As a person who always puts his own interests above those of the country, he could not fathom that our warriors would risk their lives to protect the United States.

On the other hand, Trump has demonstrated great enthusiasm for the concept of using our armed forces to serve his personal needs and political interests. He was almost giddy in announcing the June 14 parade of American military might in Washington. Trump claimed it will be “bigger and better” than any previous parade in U.S. history. For some of us who voluntarily served in the Vietnam War, it is jarring that a Vietnam era draft dodger would work so hard to project a military strongman image.

The parade nicely coincides with Trump’s 79th birthday. That should make for a very happy, but very expensive, birthday celebration. The parade will cost at least $45 million, not including the cost of street repairs.

Trump wanted to have a grand parade during his first term but was stymied by former Generals who thought it inappropriate for a democracy. Those Generals, including Kelly, H.R. McMaster, Jim Mattis, Stanley McChrystal and Mark Milley, were able to rein in Trump’s worst authoritarian instincts. In 2023, Trump said of his first-term Generals: “I don’t want to tell you what I had to go through with these people. Some of the dumbest people I’ve ever met in my life.” These were all competent, experienced patriots.

It is clear that Trump is determined to avoid competence, experience and non-partisanship in choosing his top military leadership during this second term. His Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth–a political lackey with lean military experience and a taste for alcoholic spirits– sets a low bar. When he was caught exposing military secrets over a non-secure device, he acted like a kid caught with his hand in a cookie jar, gesticulating, dissembling and spewing out falsehoods. His undignified bearing brought visions of a no-nonsense Chinese or Russian military chief chewing him up and spitting him out without breaking a sweat.

Hegseth is a Christian nationalist with ties to Idaho’s Moscow-based Christ Church. He has initiated Christian prayer meetings in the Pentagon and suggested that subordinates do likewise. According to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, Hegseth is in the process of preparing a “loyalty to Trump” directive for all officers above the rank of Captain. That would completely upend the strong tradition of political neutrality of the country’s military, setting the stage for soldiers to be loyal to the president, rather than the U.S. Constitution–a significant step toward a dictatorship.

Trump’s other actions are also troubling. Shortly after taking office, Trump and Hegseth announced the firing of a number of top-ranking military officers, including the senior Judge Advocates General (JAGs) for the military services. Those JAG officers are vitally important because they provide legal guidance to keep their service branch compliant with the law. Hegseth told reporters that the firings were necessary because he didn’t want the JAG officers to impose any “roadblocks to orders that are given by a commander in chief.” That translates into Trump not wanting the military to know that actions he orders them to take could be unlawful.

Trump has long wanted to use the nation’s military to carry out his political work. His calling up the California National Guard to quell immigration protests in Los Angeles is a case in point. There is no question that California law enforcement personnel were quite capable of handling the situation. The great majority of the protesters were protesting peacefully, upset that ICE had cast a wide dragnet to snatch up workers who were just earning a living and paying taxes. This was not a targeted raid to arrest actual criminals. If ICE were to raid Idaho’s dairies and round up most of their employees, Idahoans would likely protest because of the serious hit it would impose on Idaho’s economy and immigrant families.

Trump’s claim that he was legally justified in calling up the National Guard to quell an “insurrection” are pure baloney and violative of the law he has invoked. The same goes for the order calling in the Marines. His actions are dangerous for both the peaceful protesters and for the military personnel he has sent to the scene. The ICE raid was a provocative move designed to inflame the situation for political purposes.





