Idaho health care values

Basically, we want our neighbors to be healthy. I think. Lose some weight, start exercising. For God’s sake quit smoking.

But do we want that for ourselves?

Indeed, we do. Idaho is a pretty healthy state.

Keeping oneself healthy is just tangentially attached to the health care system. What we eat, what we do is so much more important than what our doctor tells us to do or what they do for us.

But the heath care system has an important role, both in our health and more in the money we spend for this wonderful condition of health. Again, the role of the physician, the provider is so much less than the role of the patient, the person, who desires health and well-being.

But when we get sick, and the steps involved accepting that realization are profound, we should appropriately ask for help.

When we are in need, our health care system should be there for us.

Sometimes the provider should tell you to wait, this will get better.

Sometimes the provider should dive in.

Consider the costs on both sides of this fulcrum, for you, and for the provider.

It’s not unlike going to a car mechanic. He might need to make boat payments, so, sure, you need brakes all around.

There can be no denial of self-interest.

Given what we see in our leaders, it seems we are in the age of self-interest.

I am asking you if you believe health care should be in that realm.

Our country, and my profession have embraced the business model of healthcare. Doctors want to be able to bargain for their payments. Insurance companies do this to build their bottom line. The health care marketplace is where your care gets approved or denied.

If the denial holds, the stockholders benefit. The boat payments are made, and you can’t get the surgery recommended.

I am just wondering about Idaho values.

I will admit I don’t know everyone in this small state.

Most of my time has been spent in the Pacific time zone.

But I have been to Franklin. I would recommend you visit.

In the mid 1800’s LDS settlers came north. They built a community. Dug ditches, planted crops, and eventually had to build a center for trade. They built a cooperative mercantile. Nobody could gouge them; the prices were fair.

This is a noble model.

Instead we see our legislature voting to send the dollars we spend for health care to venture capital.

The Idaho legislature has bought in to sending our dollars off to big health care conglomerates. There is no evidence this practice is cost efficient. The excuse for dong this was that it would save the taxpayer. I like that thought, but since we are so late to jump on this band wagon, we have lots of other states as evidence.

We will not save the Idaho taxpayer a dime. We might bolster some hedge funds and some well-paid executives will smile as they pay off their boats.

Almost a third of the total budget for the state of Idaho is going to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. If they make a profit, maybe your 401K will see a bump. But for sure, the denials will vex the denied.

I am no fan of giving everybody what they want. I just don’t think the denial should be based on the return on investment.

Care should be compassionate. But that isn’t in the investor statement, is it?

Maybe venture capital is our new mantra.

I wonder what those Franklin pioneers would have thought.





