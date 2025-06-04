Spirit of giving

Evin Bask has 5 million reasons to be happy. Actually, 5.1 million reasons.

That was the dollar amount raised during the recent Idaho Gives campaign to help nonprofits and Bask has been beaming ever since. This was the first time that Idaho Gives exceeded $5 million in its 12 years of existence.

Bask’s title is “senior philanthropic impact director” for the Idaho Nonprofit Center/Idaho Community Foundation, which hosts Idaho Gives, so the annual campaign is a big part of her job. But charitable giving is an even bigger part of her life, starting with her childhood in Seattle.

Her first fundraising effort was selling banana bread to golfers. Her dad, Marty Bask, helped start a foundation in memory of a friend who died from cancer. The foundation, which operates today, offers a wide range of assistance to individuals and families impacted by cancer.

Enter Evin and her banana bread.

“My dad’s buddies were paying way too much for probably terrible banana bread, but that was my first introduction into giving,” she said. “I grew up in an environment where giving was a part of your life and a part of your community.” (Photo: Evin and her dad, 2000.)

I’m guessing that Evin underestimated the quality of her banana bread. She was using her grandma’s recipe, which is a winning formula to begin with. And to hungry golfers, there’s no such thing as “bad” banana bread. The golfers in Marty’s group could not resist buying from a cute little girl with an infectious smile.

But for Bask, that was the start of a career path. She attended Boise State University, where she received a degree in communications and a minor in nonprofits. Later, she received a master’s degree in business, with an emphasis in nonprofit management. Her career with the Idaho Nonprofit Center started with an internship 10 years ago.

Her job now is to ensure that nonprofits in the Gem State have the resources they need and, of course, to help them prepare for the Idaho Gives campaign – Idaho’s Super Bowl of charitable giving. As Bask sees it, the campaign is fitting to Idaho.

“The Idaho Gives campaign is what Idaho is all about. We are a low-government state, and that means people in the communities need to step in and help the nonprofit sector solve some of the problems, such as feeding the hungry and helping people who are homeless. You can enjoy the river, the trails and the arts – and so much of that is upheld by nonprofits,” she said.

“Something that I noticed when I moved here more than a decade ago (2013), Idaho has friendly people. They will look you in the eye and wave, if you are walking on the Greenbelt for going into buildings. These are the qualities that drew me to this state. Our communities take care of each other, and supporting nonprofits is a great way of doing that.”

Idaho Gives, which started in 2013, raised about $500,000 in its first year – “and we’ve added a couple of zeroes since then. Last year, we raised $4.3 million,” she said. “It tells me that Idahoans are generous people, and they recognize the needs that nonprofits are facing.”

The needs are amplified by cuts in federal funding, which takes away the “safety net” for people in need. Nonprofits have helped fill the void.

Idaho Gives is no small operation … 640 organizations are involved, and there are at least that many compelling stories. A lot of work goes into running the campaign (which runs from late April to early May), but that’s the fun part of Bask’s job. It’s a whirlwind of activities, parties and celebrations, with $45,000 in prizes given out.

“There is so much energy and buzz through that week,” Bask says. “People are excited to participate and support their favorite causes. This campaign really takes a village to host, and it is so much fun to see Idahoans get excited about giving away money. It’s also amazing to hear and see nonprofits supporting each other.”

Bask learned at an early age the value of good people working for noble causes. That’s the purpose behind Idaho Gives.

Chuck Malloy, a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist, is a writer with the Idaho Nonprofit Center/Idaho Community Foundation. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com





