Art of the Grift

Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution – the emoluments clause:

No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.

What the CIA World Factbook says about Qatar, the country reportedly ready to gift President Donald Trump a $400 million luxuriously tricked out Boeing 747:

absolute monarchy

That’s pithy.

Those pesky Founding Fathers did not leave much wiggle room in the Constitution for bribes. The emoluments clause is just about as clear as it gets.

Any kind whatever …

When a person – even the president, or especially the president – can so obviously violate the law and the plain language of the Constitution it can only mean one thing: the United States has ceased to be a nation of laws, indeed ceased to be a functioning republic.

Full stop.

The brain splitting corruption involved in Donald Trump saying he will accept the gift (or maybe grift) of a fancy aircraft that (reportedly) will then be handed over to his eventual presidential library is so far out the Overton window of political normalcy to be, well, wildly unprecedented doesn’t really cover it.

“It’s not a gift to me, it’s a gift to the Department of Defense,” Trump said, telling a reporter they should be “embarrassed” for asking what his response is to people who view the jet as a personal gift to him.

Right.

Just consider the chain of corruption that leads to that kind of comment:

Trump started complaining in his first term about what he considered the sorry state of Air Force One, and has regularly thrown verbal spit balls at Boeing for being years behind in producing two new presidential aircraft.

Trump inspects the plane

“The motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump is parked next to a 12-year old Qatari-owned Boeing 747-8 that Trump was touring in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 15, 2025.”

Qatar invests in Kushner private equity firm

“Wealth funds in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have invested hundreds of millions of dollars with Jared Kushner’s [Trump’s son-in-law] private equity firm, according to people with knowledge of the transactions, joining Saudi Arabia in backing the venture launched by former President Donald J. Trump’s son-in-law as he left the White House.”

Trump announces first foreign trip of second term to Middle East

“President Donald Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next month, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

Trump family business cuts Qatar deals

“The Trump family company struck a deal Wednesday to build a luxury golf resort in Qatar in a sign it has no plans to hold back from foreign dealmaking during a second Trump administration, despite the danger of a president shaping U.S. public policy for personal financial gain.

ABC breaks story of Qatar airplane gift

“In what may be the most valuable gift ever extended to the United States from a foreign government, the Trump administration is preparing to accept a super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar — a gift that is to be available for use by President Donald Trump as the new Air Force One until shortly before he leaves office, at which time ownership of the plane will be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation, sources familiar with the proposed arrangement told ABC News.” “They’re giving us a gift,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday, adding that he would be “a stupid person” if he did not accept it. I probably should add that Qatar, whose government is an absolute monarchy, has apparently been funding the Hamas terrorist organization for years, news that prompted a scathing report last year from former Israeli and US intelligence professionals. The Times of Israel said the funding from Qatar directly led to the gruesome October 7 terror attack in Israel. A confidential report by a team of veteran US and Israeli intelligence professionals working on behalf of lawyers for the families of October 7 victims contends that Qatar should not be allowed to continue to serve as a key mediator in the Gaza conflict, notably in negotiations for the release of hostages. Compiled on the basis of research in English, Arabic, and French in the Middle East, Europe and the US, as well as public sourcing, the report concludes that Qatar is a fundamentally disingenuous actor, falsely presenting itself as an honest broker, moderating influence in the region, and “friend of the West.” Oh, another wrinkle. The attorney general of the United States, Pam Bondi, before she assumed the job of Justice Department facilitator for White House and general government corruption, was – wait, wait – a $115,000 a month lobbyist for … Qatar. If this were an episode of Veep we’d demand that the writer’s room work harder. Sources told ABC that Bondi and Trump’s top White House lawyer, David Warrington, have already smoothed the legal details [on the 747 gift]. They concluded that the gift is “legally permissible” because it is being handed to the United States Air Force and will then be transferred to Trump’s presidential library foundation. They also determined it does not constitute a bribe because the gift does not hinge on an official act. Right. Hard not to imagine what the absolute monarchy is getting out of this “legally permissible” very public and transparent deal. Let your imagination run wild. So, back in the almost Before Times Donald Trump did a deal with the federal government to lease a hotel in Washington, DC. You might remember. The hotel, where Trump ended up as both the lessee and the person supervising the lease, became a magnet for foreign visitors and MAGA political types who stayed in the tacky suites, drank in the tacky bar and ate in the tacky restaurant. By one account foreign guests at the Trump hotel alone spent $3.7 million there, the functional equivalent of putting cash in the pocket of the American president. The DC hotel should have been a much bigger story, in part, as NBC reported in 2021, because the federal agency that should have been raising red flags instead struck it’s colors. The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure’s report, obtained exclusively by NBC News, found that the General Services Administration did not track foreign government payments to the hotel or identify the origins of more than $75 million in loans made by Trump and his family to shore up its troubled finances. Right. A government agency under control of the president didn’t track. That Trump skated on the DC hotel deal, and skated on his attempt to shakedown the Ukrainian president for dirt on Joe Biden and skated again when then-Vice President Mike Pence went miles out of his way to stay at a Trump property in Ireland in 2019 and skated again on his massive crypto grifts is why we’re now talking about a Qatar airplane being gifted to Donald Trump. Corruption reminds me of the wild blackberries that grow everywhere here on the Oregon coast. Unless you root them out and kill them off they comes back bigger and nastier year after year. If this airplane deal goes through – and given the parties in play that seems more likely than not – the next mountain of corruption from this administration will be worse, much worse. There is a fix for this level of putrid wrongdoing, but the fact that presidential corruption on this vast scale is not worth even a thought bubble among congressional Republicans is all the proof we need that the United States is no longer a functioning republic. Those impressive oaths of office promising to uphold the Constitution. Piffle. No longer operative these days. The absolute monarchy has come to America. Dr. Franklin was right. If we could keep it, he said, the republic that is. And it doesn’t appear we have.





