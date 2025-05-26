Lady Liberty shudders

Ever since the Statue of Liberty raised her torch in New York Harbor, America has welcomed the “homeless, tempest-tossed” masses from foreign shores. Those seeking safety and opportunity in the United States have played a central role in making this country the leading world power it has been and the moral beacon it was. Unfortunately, our current government has decided to turn the page by pulling up the welcome mat and relinquishing its role as moral leader of the planet.

Just after being sworn in, Trump signed an executive order suspending refugee resettlement in the United States, which threw refugees waiting at foreign airports into limbo. He also suspended America’s asylum system, causing chaos amongst asylum seekers who faced danger in their home countries. Both programs were highly regarded around the world, reflecting great credit upon America. Now, both suspensions are being challenged in court actions.

In just over a hundred days in office, Donald Trump has empowered a substantial army of federal agents to track down and speedily deport any foreign-looking U.S. residents. Most Americans support the removal of dangerous foreigners, so long as they receive a fair hearing. But most of us believe it is counterproductive to toss out farm, construction and home care workers who are long-time residents that abide by the law and contribute to society.

Trump announced in February that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) would soon be revoked for about 530,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Haitians. That means they would no longer be able to legally work in the U.S. and could be deported. Foreigners can be legally admitted with TPS when their home country suffers natural disaster or political upheaval. Trump has never been too keen on Haitians. During his first term he famously questioned why we should allow people from Haiti and African “sh_hole countries” to come to America. Presumably, his revocation of TPS would include the Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, who he falsely accused of eating the town’s cats and dogs. The Haitians were merely doing tough jobs that locals refused to do. Thankfully, a federal judge temporarily blocked the revocation order on April 14.

Inexplicably, Trump announced the cancellation of TPS for about 11,700 Afghans in the country, effective July 12. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made the ludicrous claim that, “Afghanistan has had an improved security situation, and its stabilizing economy no longer prevent them from returning to their home country.”

However, a military veteran who heads an organization dedicated to saving the lives of Afghans who put their necks on the line to help and protect American troops, gave the Military Times an informed assessment: “Afghanistan remains under the control of the Taliban. There is no functioning asylum system. There are still assassinations, arbitrary arrests, and ongoing human rights abuses, especially against women and ethnic minorities.” We owe those folks big time and the administration should be ashamed for trying to send them back to almost certain death.

Rather than throwing our Afghan partners to the wolves, America should be using its best efforts to bring many more of those good friends to safety in the United States. We could take a page from the book of Idaho’s former Governor and Senator, Dirk Kempthorne. He teamed up with two Army officers and a young Afghan American, Nawid Mousa, to raise $1 Million to rescue 395 Afghan helpers and their families from Taliban clutches in 2021.

What kind of nation could live with the infamy of abandoning its allies to the savage retribution of an enemy? Of all people, Trump should be helping these beleaguered Afghans, because his so-called peacemaking effort contributed greatly to the Taliban victory. By excluding the Afghan government from the negotiations and giving a definite U.S. withdrawal date, while obtaining no enforceable commitments from the Taliban, Trump created the problem that caused these helpers to have to flee their country.

Despite all of Trump’s efforts to prevent refugees, asylees and other immigrants from reaching America’s protective shores, Trump has bypassed all of the time-tested vetting procedures to grant unfettered entry to nearly 60 white South Africans. The decision was apparently made without the many months of vetting that previous refugees have had to undergo. Trump claimed these folks were fleeing genocide in their country but there is absolutely no credible evidence to support that claim.

Regardless of Trump’s reasons for greenlighting the South African “refugees”, Idaho’s nationally-recognized refugee settlement program will give those coming to Idaho a warm reception, as should we all. Two families with a total of 9 members are settling in Twin Falls. I wish them a warm welcome to the Gem State.

