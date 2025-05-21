Town hall lessons

Former Idaho Congressmen Richard Stallings (1985-93) and Larry LaRocco(1991-95) recently held 11 in-person town hall meetings to gauge Idahoans’ reactions to the first 100 days of the Trump Administration. Below is the report they promised.

Open Letter to Idaho Congressional Delegation:

Beginning February 28th and concluding May 3rd we held 11 in-person town hall meetings throughout Idaho –Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Nampa (2), Boise (2), McCall, Lewiston, Moscow, Post Falls, Boise, Twin Falls — to listen to all Idahoans concerned about the chaotic and centralized agenda of President Trump and Elon Musk.

At their core, our statewide meetings amounted to a democracy tour that centered on the foundation of the US Constitution and the duty of elected officials to honor their sacred oaths of office. Deep concerns over the rule of law and due process were repeatedly expressed. We heard distinct fear over exploding executive authority and waning influence from Congress. In fact, concerns over possible implementation of martial law were shared as President Trump expands power in defiance of the courts and Congress.

Attendees repeatedly asked whether the use of the Alien Enemies Act was lawful. Town hall participants queried us about the growing number of constitutional questions before the courts. We were repeatedly asked whether America was in a constitutional crisis. We both affirmed a looming crisis.

Your avoidance of Idahoans has resulted in your further isolation from the common sense and pragmatism of Idahoans.

During our town halls Elon Musk shared news cycles with President Trump grotesquely demonstrating how $290 million in 2024 campaign contributions can corrupt our elections and buy a seat adjacent to the Resolute Desk. Idahoans expressed shock at how an unelected billionaire took a chainsaw rather than a scalpel to our government. You would have received an earful on the Musk team’s hacking of our most personal data. Idahoans believe they must rely solely on the judiciary to protect citizens’ rights under the constitution while Congress stands complicit. Our neighbors clearly know the proper bounds of executive power and the constitutional role of checks and balances by Congress in preventing authoritarians from hijacking our democracy. What is unclear are your views on these important subjects.

If you had accompanied us, you would have heard a great deal of anger and frustration over the shock and awe emanating daily from the White House. They voiced serious disdain for the performative executive orders, rambling press statements, revenge-based ad hominem attacks on opponents, sycophantic fawning from cabinet members and daily violations of due process. We heard all of this from your constituents.

Idahoans are not fooled by the White House gaslighting strategy of quickly diverting Americans’ attention from one shiny object to another. It seems like ancient history when you remained silent as 1600 January 6 insurrectionists were pardoned after rioters disrupted the peaceful transfer of power by violating our Capitol and your offices. You meekly stand by as President Trump upends our 80-year-old international alliances through bullying and belittling. Idahoans don’t understand why ALL CAPS intemperance has replaced diplomacy.

Town hall attendees expressed concern that MAGA ideologues and tech-capitalists are gunning for our public lands, thereby restricting our ability to hunt, recreate, graze, hike and cherish our magnificent resources. Current and retired public land managers spoke passionately about their love of country and pride in their special knowledge so important to protecting our natural resources.

Concern by rural Idahoans were shared with us. Cuts to Medicaid could cause closures of rural hospitals despite an ballot initiative approved by 61% of Idahoans to expand Medicaid. The lack of clarity on tariff policies is causing chaos among farmers who rely on exports. Similarly, Idaho small businesses appear to be collateral damage on the mis-handled tariff rollouts. The dairy industry is waiting for the next shoe to drop on immigration. Rural school districts are threatened by vouchers prioritizing urban private schools. An end run on clear water standards can threaten anadromous fish runs. Sources of objective news for rural Idaho through the Public Broadcasting System are headed to the chopping block, creating larger news deserts.

Idahoans stated concerns about dark money in the political system. They equate your silence with dollar-fueled intimidation and raised the Citizens United decision on many occasions. Billionaire cabinet members have been confirmed who appear to be ideologically selected and driven primarily by personal loyalty rather than to the constitution. Idaho has a strong record on human rights that could be displaced with DEI conspiracy theories and anti-WOKE messaging. Misinformation is rampant.

Clearly, town hall participants were upset with Democrats and Republicans alike for allowing President Trump to shatter norms, challenge constitutional safeguards, defy court decisions, govern by executive orders, upend decades-old alliances, prioritize loyalty as a primary qualification for public service, attack institutions based on revenge, lie and dissemble daily, and put our economy and retirement security at risk through chaotic tariff gambles.

Overall, our town halls were centered on protecting our democracy, rule of law and constitution. We listened. We learned. We were inspired by the patriotism and civic concern of our fellow Idahoans who approached the microphones to speak on issues big and small. In each town hall there was a deep commitment to find common purpose to protect our precious democracy now under attack.





