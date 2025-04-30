Wringing our hands

Well, here we are – 100 days in, and from listening to the torrent of comment spewing from the ivory towers of the more prolific observers, things are only going to get worse. With the mid-terms only a breath away, there are no clear signs that the Democratic party has found its footing. Unless those in control of its levers of power come to their senses soon, the mid-terms may turn into a disaster, leaving control of Congress in limbo and thereby paving the way for the continued dismantling of the 250- year-old experiment we call our democracy.

No one can explain how this happened, but it is becoming clear now that everyone contributed to it. The media viewed his introduction to the process in the early days of the 21st century with high humor, covering every step he took with ridicule and corny jokes. By the time it came to its senses and began taking him seriously, it was too late. He had over half the states lined up from his party’s primaries, and no organized opposition to his nomination.

The wiser heads of the Republican party chose to sit on their hands. The opposition party was coming off the incredibly popular Obama presidency, and with the velocity of the winds coming from his office, they believed his party could not be stopped. This left a band of second stringers and odd-ball right wingers to fiddle around offering mixtures of stale choices in the various early primaries which left the path open for the apparent fresh voice of a political newcomer. By the time any potentially serious contenders within the Republican party came to their senses, it was too late.

The then party in power followed in its own history and in a series of traditional mis-steps, shot itself in its own foot. The Democrats chose the first woman ever to run for the presidency, but picked a candidate with a history, being an unshakable tail that attached her current candidacy to the irrelevant past. The candidate herself raised no serious issues, avoiding any conflicts and maintaining only that it was her turn and she deserved to win. Her campaign became over-confident at the end, and she was persuaded to take her eye off the ball, which saw the critical key state of Pennsylvania slip away merely for lack of attention.

With Congress not out of control, the first term of the current office holder’s tenure was only moderatly upsetting. Without Congress and with a potentially unfriendly Supreme Court, he was unable to do any real damage while in office.

The tear 2020 saw the next the next presidential campaign. In a brief respite from potential error, the Democrats managed to select a capable middle of the roader to be its candidate, when facing the current office holder’s bid for re-election, and in an unpredicted squeaker, he managed to win.

The wining party offered no celebrations for their candidate’s victory but instead embroiled itself into a series of intramural squabbles, pitching the left wing against the middle and disdaining or ignoring the achievements of their office holder. This allowed the most successful presidency of the last 100 years to proceed without fanfare. The president himself chose not to blow his own horn as his administration succeeded in achieving goal after goal in the objectives it set for itself, producing the best economy in recent history with the highest employment, lowest interest rates, and broadest tax reform, but with no one to offer any rebuttal to the outlandishly false claims by the outed president, who was beginning to clamor for his return to office.

The next election in 2024 turned into a fiasco. The office holder was grudgingly renominated by his party, again without giving credit for his tremendously successful first term. The former president was renominated by his party in a convention that appeared to be firmly under the control of its right-edge fringe. When the Democratic candidate performed poorly in an irrelevant early debate, the party panicked. Despite the uncontroverted history of failure that inevitably results from the decision, the candidate resigned.

With no other feasible option, the party selected the vice-presidential candidate to step up and take over the campaign. She ran a remarkable campaign, making no errors, demonstrating herself to be more than capable to take on the job, and presenting a seamless picture of an unbeatable target for office.

Which missed, with a stunning loss that should have been predicted as the result of two factors. First, the fringes of the party became embroiled in an irrelevant disagreement over her stand on some international policy and decided to stay home – probably or apparently in significant numbers. But second, and perhaps more significant, was the impossibly insurmountable combination of the candidate (a) being a woman, (b) of color, and (c) of an uncertain religious heritage, i.e., not Christian. Her mother was a Buddhest, and her husband is a Jew. Although never mentioned in public debate, and operating completely behind the curtain, this combination took over to prevent “the unthinkable.” While the electorate may have submitted to one and perhaps two of these unspeakably disqualifying circumstances, it is clear they did not stand for all three. The election was not even close.

We are now facing the beginning of the potential run-up to the 2028 election. The current office holder has made it clear that he intends to run again, despite his age, despite the mounting disapproval of what he has accomplished so far, and despite the fact that the Constitution can probably be interpreted as preventing a third term. There is no indication that anyone in the Republican party intends to step forward with any opposition to his plan.

What is the Democratic party doing in the face of all this? Wringing its hands in terror. And winding itself into internal knots over accepting the necessity of finding middle-of-the-roaders to step in to the multi-colored districts where changes are at least possible.

