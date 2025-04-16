A thousand points

Writing about good people doing good things. That’s a big change for me.

For almost half a century as a writer, I’ve been focused mostly on politicians who try to fool people into thinking they are doing good things. In fairness, many of the political people I have known – from Arkansas to Indiana and Idaho – served with the best of intentions.

But today’s environment is not conducive to “good things” being done in politics. Hatred runs deep among Republicans and Democrats nationally and, with either party, the objective is not to “unify” the nation or serve the common good. The purpose is to gain power – absolute control if possible – and bury the opposition.

It’s no better on the state level, where Democrats don’t win major offices and the GOP is divided into two factions: Republican and “More” Republican. The goal on either side is to gain an overwhelming majority and control the state’s agenda, at the expense of any group that opposes those efforts.

I’ll leave it to the politicians to fight among themselves. I have taken a writing position (volunteer) with the Idaho Nonprofit Center in the Idaho Community Foundation. People in this world are not obsessed with an “R” and “D” by a person’s name, nor are folks worried about who’s a “liberal” or “conservative.” It’s about people working to make their world – and their communities – a better place.

These groups are following the politics, mostly in the interest of self-preservation. After all, politicians have been known to derail noble deeds. But the nonprofit world does not revolve around who’s occupying the White House, or governor’s office.

Check out these organizations: Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Faces of Hope, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Idaho Youth Ranch, Idaho Food Bank and Simply Cats. There are more – hundreds or more, in fact. And there are thousands of volunteers who are working for those worthy causes.

There’s more “goodness” here than any 10 Hallmark movies. And it goes beyond organizations associated with the Nonprofit Center. Civic organizations, such as the Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis are important cogs of their communities. Within these groups, more gets done in a week than a 90-day legislative session or a full calendar year of Congress.

One former president seemed to realize who America’s true heroes are. I had the pleasure of covering the 1988 Republican National Convention when then-Vice President George H.W. Bush talked about a “kinder and gentler nation” and the “thousand points of light,” celebrating volunteerism. With Bush, it wasn’t all talk – it was one of the cornerstones of his administration.

“We can find meaning and reward by serving some higher purpose than ourselves,” he said. “A shining purpose, the illumination of a thousand points of light … we all have something to give.”

You don’t hear that kind of rhetoric on a campaign stump. One party is labeled as socialist, while the other is called fascists, with both aiming to destroy democracy in one way or another. Winning candidates are more apt to talk about elections having “consequences,” which ends up being bad news for the losing side.

We’ve heard a lot of talk over the last decade about making America “great again,” as if one person or a political movement can pull that off. But America is, and always has been, great – regardless of who is sitting in the Oval Office or seats in Congress. And it is the nonprofit organizations, civic groups and millions of volunteers will ensure greatness in the years to come.

Chuck Malloy, a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist, is a writer with the Idaho Nonprofit Center/Idaho Community Foundation. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com





