The town hall scene

Many politicians have been having large meetings with constituents these days.

They’ve been calling these meetings “town halls.” Such gatherings are not new. They’ve been around for years. Just that descriptive moniker is used more recently. In some upper New England states, they’ve been a fixture of long standing.

Some of these town halls have gotten pretty feisty. A few of the political hosts have done a lot of back-pedaling to get out of the gatherings unscathed. A few didn’t make it without some “scars.”

Though the political types might not agree, there are many of us who’d like the opportunity to engage with our elected folks on a more frequent basis. Town halls are fine. We just need more of ’em.

In just the few weeks since Donald Trump’s election, a host of topics has developed: conduct of our national foreign affairs, immigration, relations with Canada and Mexico. And many others. There’s a whole raft of issues to chew on.

Bill Clinton did a couple of these talk sessions. Obama and the two Bush’s, did too. Problem was – because of the production restrictions of live TV – they only lasted one hour and very few attendees in the studios got a chance to ask a question. Not very personal at all.

We need more of these in-person sessions. We need more chances to interact with the elected folk, get a chance to ask questions – with follow-ups – so there’s more accountability. While we can be thankful some of the politicos do these sessions, more need to step up and face the folks at home. Regularly.

Today’s federal politicians live in a sort of distant vacuum. There’s a whole lot less live interaction with constituents. One of the reasons for that is the fast-paced world we live in. Other factors are timing and location.

Another reason to have more face-to-face sessions is that- once elected – good ol’ Joe, the friend and neighbor, becomes Senator Joe And, there’s an immediate change in our relationships. Their lifestyle changes and we’re not an immediate part of the new “reality.”

The late Senator James McClure and I were finished with an interview session and just “chewing the fat”one day.

I mentioned he wasn’t returning my reporter calls like he used to. To which McClure replied “Well, as a Senator, I’m dealing with foreign officials, prime ministers and many important people. I just don’t have the time to stay in touch with the folks at home.”

To which I wanted to reply “It’s the folks at home that made it possible for you to leave Weiser, Idaho, and live on the world stage.” I wanted to say that. But, I didn’t. Looking back, I wish I had.

Once we ship these men and women off to Congress, they become two people. They buy a second home, stack up frequent flyer miles, learn to live out of a suitcase, have to have a second office and staff. Life totally changes. But, despite all the changes, they must keep in contact with the “folks at home” if they hope to stay in office.

That’s why town halls are good for both attendees and the office holder. They provide a “meeting ground,” a face-to-face chance for interaction. A quick way to keep in contact.

So, if someone political decides to have a “town hall” near your neighborhood, drop in. You may be surprised. They really are worthwhile.