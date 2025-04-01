We’ve been warned

One of the basic truths facing those of us who hold ourselves out as opinion columnists is to keep in mind the basic facts of an issue. While doing that, the opinion writer then inserts his/her own thoughts around them.

With that premise, I must admit I am honestly angry to the bone when trying to deal with the “facts” of recent comments and actions of our President. Angry. Disappointed. Fearful. Scared, even.

Using his own words and immediate actions, it appears we’ve elected a very weak, very selfish, very bitter man who is hellbent on retribution against those he sees as his “enemies.” Not the nation’s enemies. His enemies. Whomever and wherever they may be.

“Angry.” “Disappointed.” “Fearful.” Not words normally used when describing how we relate to the President of the United States. But, in this instance, they seem altogether fitting. At least for me.

Armed with a Congress dominated by his own party – and with the immense power of the Presidency – there are few, if any, “guardrails” to curtail Donald Trump’s authority. However he chooses to use it.

At the moment, it appears the only defense available to the citizenry is the judicial system. Though many judges on the “front lines” are Trump-appointed, so far their actions have been in line with existing laws and norms. One can only hope that continues.

Throughout his business career, Trump was known as someone who held a grudge and who “gets even.” Politically, he’s shown he reacts in the same manner.

Historically, Presidents have been elected to “do the people’s business;” to act on behalf of the “interests of the nation.” Sadly, Trump has already shown he has his own operating plans and, many of those plans don’t include “the people’s business.”

During his first term as President, Trump openly flaunted the emoluments clause of the Constitution. He operated in his own self interest in many instances. Fearful politicians – despite the law – refused to intervene. It’s doubtful that’ll change this time around.

Frankly, the nation has a right to be concerned about words and actions emanating from the White House. Our President has made no secret of his intentions.

First foreign relations meetings of new administrations have, traditionally, been with leaders of nations considered our allies. With Trump, that hasn’t happened. Instead, those meetings were with heads of Middle East countries; countries not always our “friends” in international affairs.

Consider his immediate release of some 1,500 prisoners involved in the January Sixth attack on the Capitol. A mass release without consideration of the seriousness of the individual crimes committed against our government. Just let ’em all go. One of those released has already threatened to rearm himself for another attack.

It does not appear we’re living “in interesting times” so much as we’re living in times we rightfully can be fearful of some of the actions of our own federal government. Time will tell.

But, early indications are, we need to be watchful – more than ever – of new policies and new actions of those we’ve recently elected. Our President is telling us so in his language and demeanor.





