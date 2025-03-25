Quantum teleportation

Russian hacking. Chinese hacking. Iranian hacking. We’ve been inundated with threats of internet hacking – real and dangerous – for many years now.

It’s real, no matter the culprit. Also real is the fact that American operatives have been doing the same thing to other nations and organizations. We just don’t talk about it.

We’ve repeatedly been made aware the Russians – and possibly the Chinese and others – have been electronically messing around in our national elections for several years.

But, what about our pitifully poor, exposed power grid? What about military operations on which our security depends? And our national data and other communications systems? Anyone able to effectively block foreign hackers?

I’d like to be assured there are some very smart people developing really secure internet systems for our military, government operations, power plants, power grids and elections. Problem is, if there are – and I’m sure there are – they can’t openly tells us what they’re doing.

But, some very smart people are telling us what’s happening in other nations. And their work is way over my head. Yours, too, I’d guess.

In Holland, for example, the Dutch have created a secure trial link among three cities for data transmission using “quantum teleporation” and “quantum entanglement.” Not only is that a mouthful to pronounce, it’s a science only a few really understand.

Regular internet transmission uses “1’s and O’s.” Hackers have learned to intercept what’s being transmitted. But, using quantum physics, an atom, an electron or (for transmitting along optical cables) a photon of light, the “1’s and O’s” can be sent simultaneously. It’s called a “quantum bit” or “qubit.”

When a hacker tries to get into a stream of qubits, the quantum information downloaded is unintelligible and the hacker leaves a clear signal of its presence.

The Chinese are already using “quantum key distribution” (QKD). They have a satellite called “Micius” to transmit quantum keys to ground stations in Beijing and Austria. The keys encrypt data for even secure video between the stations. Attempts to intercept would destroy the keys and the hacker would get nothing because the data couldn’t be decrypted.

China has another such link between Beijing and Shanghai for banks and large companies using commercial data.

There are limitations. Photons can be absorbed in the atmosphere or by the cable materials. The data will only travel fairly short distances. So, “trusted nodes” or relay boosters are used at various points to operate like repeaters. Data is amplified and sent along to the next station. Better than we commonly use, but still problems to overcome.

So, the Dutch are trying “quantum teleporation.” They’ve been successful and are still working. But, the system they have up and running only goes 35-40 miles between stations.

So, there’s good and not-so-good news. The good news is it works and appears to be “hack proof.” The bad is, thus far, there are distance limitations. But, you know the Dutch. “Finger in the dike” and all that. They’re committed to the system.

I know all this “quantum-nodes-entanglement-teleportation” stuff is not your everyday conversation. To most of us, it’s just a lot of words describing almost impossible-to-understand activity.

But, just knowing that somebody – somewhere – is deeply invested in development of seemingly hack-proof internet systems can be comforting. I have to think this country’s scientists, engineers and electronic “think tanks” are similarly digging around in the photons and electrons to make our vast world of data more impregnable.

Who knows? Maybe we’ll finally get a national election system that’s hack-proof. Then all we have to do is work on improving the quality of the candidates.





