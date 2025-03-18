Who needs it

Not many of us can say we know much about Greenland, the rather large, frozen island belonging to Denmark. It’s even harder to find someone who’s been there.

I’ve been there. Spent all of 1960 there, on a mountaintop 12 miles from Thule Air Base on the Northwest side of the island. Tough duty when you have to say you went to an end-of-the-world spot like Thule Air Base for “R&R.” But, that’s what we did.

I was a USAF noncom living in a small Army Nike Hercules missile outfit on the leeward side of the mountain. Ran an Armed Forces TV station from our little perch on top of that mountain. All programming on film, long before days of satellites, video tape and digital formatting. All network programs ran about three weeks after showing in the states.

Donald Trump has been talking about “buying” Greenland from Denmark. Trump talk for “If they won’t sell it to us, we’ll take it.”

What little civilization there is in Greenland is mostly on the Southeastern edge. Some 60,000 “Greenlanders” live there. North Atlantic fishing is the main occupation. But, millions of dollars have recently been spent on a new state-of-the-art airport in that locale in hopes of bringing tourists to the area. We’ll see how that pans out.

Most of Greenland is just one huge icecap – totally uninhabitable. But, the landmass is unique for its military usefulness, though not everyone can put up with 150 mile-an-hour winds and minus 60-degree temperatures.

The U.S. operates an early warning radar system up there that “looks” over the Northern horizon for signs of Russian aggression. Now, with the invention of early warning satellites above, the ground operations may be less important. Still, we have invested hundreds and hundreds of millions in the name of security so even the reduced mission on the “ice”is currently deemed high priority.

About 50 miles East of Thule, there are teams of scientists operating on “the cap.” Several countries represented. All in the name of research. Wonder what they’re researching. Wonder where they go for R&R. Denmark, I’d guess.

The current operating arrangements apparently work for all involved. But, Trump seems to covet Greenland for its vast mineral deposits and areas that can be developed for one reason or another.

Whatever value he sees in Greenland, the fact is it belongs to Denmark. If he intends to expand this country’s role in that territory, he’s going to need permission.

For most of his adult life, Trump has been a real estate developer. As such, his job has been to find available property, find someone who wants it, help with financing if need be and do the “packaging.”

In this case, it may be that’s the old Donald talking. However, there is still the question of ownership. And, that may be beyond his reach.

It would seem – from a national security viewpoint – satellite operations would be more useful than increasing our national footprint in totally inhospitable conditions near the North Pole. But, Trump is Trump.

As for renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” c’mon now. We don’t need another international territorial battle on our hands. Just leave it alone.

(image)





