The speech

What an amazing speech.

A full two-hour campaign harangue of essentially off the cuff remarks against former President Biden, interwoven into a litany of completely false claims of accomplishments by his own administration so far, and ending with a lofty, unspecific, and totally unsupported paragraph on what the future would hold, Trump’s State of the Union address was not the traditional post-election speech usually offered as an attempt at unity, to assist the nation in recovering from the rancid overtures of the campaign.

Rather, it was a pure extension of the campaign, being a speech exclusively aimed at the left side of the room with only an ending aimed at the general audience at large– all met with rousing applause from what appeared to be approximately half of those assembled – being the House and Senate Republicans seated on the left side of the room – while those facing the rostrum to the right of the speaker, being the usually vocal and clearly agitated members of the Democratic party, all sat in stoney silence, except for a sizable group who stood and walked out at an early remark of the speaker. Many had placards expressing their disapproval of the speaker’s remarks that they held up while the Republican side was cheering the speaker on.

The non-political guests, being the members of the Supreme Court and the high ranking individuals from the four branches of the military, also sat in stoney silence to the more political remarks from the speaker, in obvious disinterest to the remarks being made.

The post address commentators from MSNBC were largely beside themselves trying to disassemble the speech. All agreed that it was not a calming speech to Congress to frame proposals for them to consider in guiding legislation for the future, but rather was a political diatribe exclusively for the far right, crowing over the election results and promising power that the speaker expected to demonstrate in achieving his personal goals.

If the Trump appointees and the Republican appointees already on the court respect history and the expected independence of the judiciary as the clear third branch of government, there may be results that many disagree with, but the integrity of the court will out. If the Republican members turn out to be toadies, willing to do Trump’s bidding rather than serve as the traditional independent judiciary, our troubles may only be beginning.

I have listened, read or watched 19 of these election year speeches, beginning with Harry Truman's address in 1949 following his surprise win over Thomas Dewey in 1848. Trump's speech was like no other, either in length, political diatribe or lack of consistency with the truth. It remains to be seen whether the more rational Republicans in Congress will find it within themselves to reign Trump in or will become puppets to act at his will. If the former, we may survive – with difficulty, and much consternation over some of the legislative results. If it is the latter, meaning Congress has abandoned its traditional role as the independent third branch of government, the future of the country may be in serious trouble. The same must be said of the Supreme Court. If the Trump appointees respect history and the expected independence of the judiciary as the clear third branch of government, there may be results that many disagree with, but the integrity of the court will out. If Trump's appointees turn out to be toadies, willing to do his bidding rather than serve as the traditional independent judiciary, our troubles may only be beginning.

Our Constitutional theory of a tri-party government is facing its first real domestic challenge since the civil war. It is not starting out in a direction to give one hope. Who was it that recently quoted the ancient Chinese curse, “May you live in interesting times”?

Oh, yeah, it was me – a couple of months ago.

