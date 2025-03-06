Meetings=Together

There are all kinds. There are the ones with minutes or the ones on the sidewalk. There are ones with published agenda and the ones over a couple beers. I admit I don’t always like meetings, especially when I don’t think they serve a purpose.

But you can change that.

When I first got appointed to the Idaho Board of Health and Welfare, I did my research. Before accepting the appointment, I reviewed the minutes of the previous meetings. That had little to inspire me.

But then I remembered the previous H&W Board member from my district, the late Tom Stroschein. I served for six years on the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. Tom would show up every year when he came down to Boise for a Board meeting.

He was an old southeast Idaho sheep rancher, so he had an “aw shucks” manner. And he was a Democrat, now from this tiny liberal part of the state. He would stand before us, recognized by the Chairwoman, Senator Patti Anne Lodge and he would give this self-deprecating “aw shucks” two- or three-minute speech that he was just here to connect.

He just wanted the Senate committee members to know who he was, and he could talk to them about the things the Department of Health and Welfare was doing, and he was keeping an eye on things, as they should be too.

He was saying, “We’re in this together.”

My fellow committee members were answering emails as he spoke, and I’ll admit, after the second year of the “aw shucks” I got a little tired of it.

But he had a valuable point. Standing up and saying, “Let’s all work together for the people we serve” might not be popular these days. But it is worth saying.

And doing.

I only write this because the next scheduled meeting (March 20th) of the Idaho H&W Board has been canceled until after the legislative session. I understand this, but it saddens me.

Idaho DHW staff and director are busting their butts to address legislation that might affect them, and the citizens we serve.

I will admit I have not been the open and honest advocate Tom was. Last year, my only time on the board when a meeting was held during session, I got out of town quick. I did not really want to walk the marble halls and schmooze.

But that’s really what we need to be doing.

Yes, I’ve got the big yellow “D” sewn to my coat, so talking to legislators can be difficult.

But it’s what we should do.

Or is it?

Governor Little (who appointed me to the DHW Board) got 37,457 calls about the private school tax credit bill. They ran 7/1 opposed. He signed it, though the bill did not meet the criteria he outlined.

So, what is the point of this meeting?

The point is, we get to know each other.

I think our Governor heard from the 32K opponents and decided it wasn’t a deal breaker.

Have you ever had a conversation with someone and faced a deal breaker? They said something, and you had to walk away? Before you walk away, you consider the ramifications. Will I need to work with this person again? For if you do, you don’t just walk away.

Tom Stroschein was trying to open up a dialogue. That was brave and honorable.

I knew him well and talked with him regularly. But my fatigue with his appeals was because I didn’t realize he wasn’t really talking to me.

I don’t know that Tom got many folks to listen.

I have not had his courage.

But that effort, to stop someone on the street, talk to them at a town hall, listen to their perspective, share your own with humility and kindness, will make this a better union.

And that is our fundamental goal.





