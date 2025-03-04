Check your seatbelt

If you drew a line, putting Donald Trump and his supporters on one side and those favoring Ukraine’s Volodymr Zelensky on the other, my guess is our President would have a far smaller crowd.

I witnessed the Oval Office exchange the other day. And, for the first time in my life, I was briefly embarrassed to be an American. It was one of those moments you want to reach through the TV set and punch somebody.

And, the jerk from Fox “Neuws” who questioned Zelensky’s clothes should have been thrown out immediately. Another embarrassment.

What we saw and heard was probably the most degrading form of “statesmanship” to ever take place in the White House. Immediately after Trump’s brazenness, Zelensky flew to Britain and Europe where he was properly treated as the democratically elected head-of-state he is.

There’s been a slow developing – mostly underground – split between this country and nations on the other side of the Atlantic. Trump’s outrageous behavior – and the respectful reception Zelensky received in Britain and Europe – certainly exposed it. In spades.

Trump’s term of office ends 201 weeks from now. If, during that time, he conducts our nation’s diplomacy in the same manner in which he treated Zelensky, we will have no friendly relations with any country. Including Canada and Mexico.

Over this nation’s years of existence, Presidents have had to deal – up close and personal – with many heads-of-state with which they had major differences. Think of Franklin Roosevelt’s Oval Office meeting with Japan’s foreign minister just hours before Pearl Harbor was attacked.

Just because Zelensky chooses to dress informally, he shouldn’t be played for a fool. He’s an elected head-of-state whose nation has been at war with a much larger aggressor country since being attacked three years ago.

With the help of the U.S. and others countries in Europe, Ukraine still exists, though it’s paid a heavy toll in lives and property destruction. And, the people of Ukraine have chosen Zelensky as their elected leader in this conflict. So be it.

Trump – arrogant, ignorant and bull-headed – will likely stick his foot in it again. Despite the best staff efforts to keep him current in world affairs on a daily basis, he talks and acts as though he’s spoken with no one. A “statesman” he will never be.

Trump’s term of office started about six-weeks ago. We’ve got a long political road ahead of us. We likely have more embarrassments and gaffs down that road.

Until November, 2028, we’ll just have to ride it out. Best advice is check to see your seatbelt is fastened.





