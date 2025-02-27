The correlation

Oregon was one of the founders of the ballot issue as a means for citizens to sei8ze control of how they are governed. But how much effective use has been made of it?

The elections web site Ballotpedia put some specific numbers to that question this week, releasing a mass of statistical studies of ballot issues. One of those studies focused on Oregon, and it raises some useful questions.

It points out, for example, that since the initiative and referendum were begun in the state just past the turn of the 20th century, “Oregonians decided on 881 ballot measures, approving 411 and defeating 470 – a 46.7% approval rate. The average approval rate of the six states we’ve published summary content on so far is 59%.”

The first full decade after the ballot issues began, the 1910s, was the high point both for the raw number of issues on the ballot – they’d has more than half a century to percolate by then – but also a high water mark for the number defeated. Few people probably knew then just how popular or unpopular a measure would be, so they may have thrown everything at the wall. Only some of it stuck.

Not only that. Legislatures can place issue on the ballot too, and at least in the early days those proposals were a lot more successful than the citizen-generated kind.

After the early 20th century, the numbers of ballot issues sank in the mid-century, but then rose again. This may may correlated with the contemporaneous rise of a genuinely competitive two-party system (Republicans were heavily dominant most of the time until the mid-century) and a growing distinctiveness between the parties after the 1970s or so. Both parties, at various times, may have felt just shut out enough to want to resort to the ballot issues – and may also have wanted to use them as organizing devices.

All of which makes the more recent falloff in numbers of ballot issues, in the new century, the most curious part of the statistics. As this new century has gone on, Democrats have become more dominant, and as the shut-out party you’d expect Republicans to take to the ballot issue quite a lot. Occasionally they have, but no more than people from the other side of the spectrum, and overall a lot less than simple politics logic would seem to indicate. Might that be out of concern that much of what they would put on the ballot would fail (as many of the Republican-backed issues in fact have failed)? If so, that could be a real indicator of the party’s problems in Oregon.

The whole study, linked above, is worth a review. It constitutes a profile of much more than simply items which made the ballot.





