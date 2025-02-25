Enough already

I’m sick to death of hearing about Donald Trump.

And Elon Musk.

And DOGE.

And national media reporting DOGE federal government cuts here and there.

In political reality, polls show Trump is losing popular support with a job approval rating in the very low ’40’s in all of ’em.

Musk and DOGE have no teeth. And no credentials to be making cuts here and there in our government.

Somebody in authority, somewhere, has got to stand up and say as firmly as possible “ENOUGH ALREADY.”

Government is run by the people we elect. People we send to Washington to do our work. The people’s work. They have certificates of election in their pockets. They are authentic. They run the place.

If Harry Truman were still President, Musk would have been sent packing the first time he opened his mouth.

That’s what we need in a President. Guts. Smarts. Someone who lets everyone know there’s someone in charge!

Instead, what we have is a mouthy real estate developer who’s given even the real estate development business a bad name.

DOGE is a “nothing-burger.” It has no legal authority to do anything. It can’t cut government workers. It can’t authorize changes in the workings of government. It has no authority to dig around in classified information in the federal computer system.

DOGE is given “life” because Elon Musk says so and Donald Trump hasn’t got the spine to tell Musk to “Go to hell.”

One thing DOGE has done that’s really terrifying is to make it painfully clear how vulnerable our system of governance really is. Musk – with assistance from that former real estate developer – has shaken this nation from the inside like no one ever has. Just two people.

His attack on federal civil servants – again, with the aid of Trump – is threatening everyone who draws a federal paycheck. Musk – and his minions – are digging around in highly sensitive files of every agency. Downloading sensitive materials and rummaging through classified data without possessing the required clearances.

And, our President. Instead of shutting down Musk and his unlawful pillaging, he’s become a willing accomplice. Rather than using the immense powers of his high office to put a stop to Musk, he’s joined forces with the discredited billionaire.

I’ll give Musk credit for one thing. We – all of us – have lived our lives thinking our nation’s government was permanent – rock solid- no matter the political changes wrought by federal elections. Musk – and Musk alone – has shown us how vulnerable our liberties and democratic inheritance really are; how easily both can be threatened from within by just one voice.

Musk is dangerous and he must be stopped. He’s as dangerous as if he were a war. A one man war.

We’ve won wars before. We need to treat Musk for the very real threat he is.





