Party’s Over, Life Goes On

Recently, I sent a note to editors and friends saying I was stepping aside from column writing and pursuing other interests. Then the thought occurred to me that I should share my thoughts one more time.

Why am I leaving? Mostly because what’s happening in Washington, D.C., makes no sense to me.

Let’s start with President Trump’s pardons of the Jan. 6 rioters from four years ago. It was a dark day in American history, and I cannot forget what happened that day, or Trump’s role. It was not, as some supporters suggest, a “patriotic” event by honorable people.

But Trump won the election, fair and square, and he is our president for the next four years. It doesn’t mean I am obligated to write about it.

So now let’s look at just a few of his outlandish statements and actions. I do not understand why he wants Canada to be the 51st state or what there is to gain by imposing steep tariffs on our trading partners. I’m confused about his idea to turn war torn Gaza into a resort paradise.

There are some positives, too. I’m all for deporting illegal immigrants who are violent criminals – if that’s who we are detaining. And as much as people complain about Elon Musk, I’m all for getting rid of waste, fraud and abuse in government – if that’s what’s happening. Trump is correct when he says that government has not worked as it should for a very long time.

Unfortunately, Musk and his band of cost cutters are nibbling around the edges. We’d still be trillions of dollars in the hole if you eliminated the Department of Education, spent zero dollars on the military and got rid of the FBI. We won’t make headway on the $36 trillion deficit unless rules change on “entitlements” such as Social Security and Medicare.

Under normal circumstances, I’ve relied on our congressional delegation to help sort out what’s happening. It’s not so easy these days.

I haven’t talked with Congressman Mike Simpson more than a couple of times over the last decade. I’ve been writing about congressional politics in some form since 1978 and he is, at least for me, the most inaccessible member of Congress I’ve encountered over those 47 years. Congressman Russ Fulcher, who has been a reliable source over the years, has not responded to interview requests lately.

So that leaves Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, who (along with almost all Senate Republicans) issue rubber stamps for the Trump administration. They’ve approved cabinet appointments, regardless of the level of competency, and they certainly are not the ones to contact for critical views of this administration. I understand the politics and realize that our senators would go nowhere as outcasts. Crapo (who chairs the Finance Committee) and Risch (who chairs Foreign Relations) stand to be major players in the implementation of Trump’s economic and foreign policies – and those are enviable places to be.

I am not convinced that Trump will be leaving office in four years. I know what the Constitution says, but Trump doesn’t always pay attention to that. I can see him attempting to run in 2028, with Idaho’s congressional delegation – and Idaho voters – overwhelmingly backing him.

So while much of this doesn’t make sense to me, there are other things in my life that do. I am a member of the Lions Club, and one of my passions is to promote awareness about diabetes – a disease that almost took my life 20 years ago. I’ll be doing more public speaking on the issue, and perhaps some writing on the subject. I’m also throwing my hat in the ring for a seat on our HOA board of directors, which will allow me to learn more about matters that are important to our neighborhood.

I am thankful that health has allowed me to write these commentaries over the last 11 years, and especially grateful to editors throughout the state who have been kind enough to publish my columns. Throughout my work, I have connected, or reconnected, with so many wonderful people. But in my next chapter, there are new ventures in my future and many more good days ahead.

To borrow from the great Bob Hope, thanks for the memories.

Chuck Malloy is a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com





