Government in disarray

It appears one of the best words to describe our government at the moment is “unstable.” Second in line may be “fractious.”

The Trump/Musk machine is in high gear and rolling destructively through the streets of our nation’s Capitol. Nothing at the moment seems able to stop it.

Federal employees in some departments are staying home – staying out of the “line-of-fire.” Others, making it to work, are being harassed just trying to do their jobs.

I, for one, have had Trump/Musk up to here! The two of them are without “portfolio” – without authority to cause the havoc they are creating everywhere.

Trump may be an ex-President. But, it’s that “ex” that’s important now. He is without authority – without Presidential privilege – without presidential privilege – without favored access to the machinery of government. He’s just a citizen like the rest of us. If he legally wants to go to any department, he can go through the check-in procedure at the front desk. Just like the rest of us. He can use the parking lot. Just like the rest of us.

There are honors – favors – traditions that are attached to an ex-Presidential status. To those, he’s entitled. But, trying to bring down departments of government, telling lie upon lie, literally demanding authority where he has none – those are not part of his job description in ex-Presidential retirement.

He may have some few privileges because of his time in the Oval Office. He may be accorded some honors. But, what he’s doing now should make him forfeit any claim to honor.

Musk and Trump may be frolicking in the limelight of media coverage. But, my thoughts are with the thousands of civil servants flummoxed by those two. “Do I go to work today?” “Do I stay home today?” What should those thousands do?

Another disruption in the political “force” is they want to destroy the Department of Education. Tear it all down. Brick by brick. Get rid of the whole thing. They also want to ax NOAA – the folks that bring you your weather forecast in the morning.

It doesn’t look like Republicans in Congress have the guts to go after the demented duo. “Leader” Johnson is noticeably absent from the media glare. For a change. Across the Capitol dome, Senate Majority Leader John Thune hasn’t uttered a peep. His usual response to happenings.

So, who’s going to put all the pieces back together? Who’s going to make it all better? I liked it when our political world was more stable. When you knew which round peg fit into which round hole. Before the days of Musk and friend(s).

So far, there seems to be no force able to stop the political pillaging of the two. And, it’s for sure they aren’t done yet.

So, here we are. They seem unstoppable. But, they must be stopped. By whatever means we have. We can’t afford more of their “mucking” around.

Given the digging of Musk and friend, looks like we’re about 17 inspectors general short of a good outcome.

Oh, right. Trump fired those.





