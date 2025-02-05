IACI and the right direction

Drawing a laugh from Alex LeBeau is easy – if you refer to the Idaho Association of Commerce as a “liberal” organization. LeBeau, the longtime IACI president takes exception to that reference.

That is, when he stops laughing.

“That is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard,” LeBeau told me. “We have elected more Republicans in the state than just about any other organization, except for maybe the Republican Party.”

Business operators in Idaho don’t tend to be “liberal” by any measure, and LeBeau – who has been the group’s president for almost 20 years – wouldn’t be sitting in the president’s chair if he were promoting some form of a “woke” agenda. Over the decades that I’ve been following Idaho politics, IACI has been called a lot of things. “Liberal” is not among the more prominent references.

“Our organization’s membership employs about half of the state’s population, and I’m very proud of our membership,” LeBeau says. “They work very hard to do the different things they do and make the economy great. You are going to have to tell me why that’s a liberal thing.”

Well … the organization generally backs Gov. Brad Little, who is widely panned by the GOP’s right-wing faction. And IACI supports the governor’s Launch program, which some Republicans have dubbed as a socialist scheme. As LeBeau sees it, the biggest objection for some is the fact that Little backs it.

“It’s another level of school choice,” LeBeau says.

He has a point there. Launch gives Idaho students an opportunity to further their education by training for high-demand jobs, giving students the opportunity to pursue career opportunities in the Gem State. One immediate benefit, he says, is that community-college enrollment in Idaho is going up, while other states are experiencing a downward trend.

House Speaker Mike Moyle, among others, have talked about “tweaking” the Launch program, and LeBeau is receptive to that idea.

“We’re perfectly fine with tweaking it. There will always be room for improvement when you have something new, but getting rid of it is not an option,” LeBeau says

In IACI’s world, the same can be said for keeping Little for a third term as governor. He has not announced his intention for seeking a third term in 2026, although signs seem to be pointing in that direction.

“We definitely will get behind the governor if he chooses to go for another term,” LeBeau says. “He’s a former chairman of our organization and he has been a tremendous leader for our state.”

LeBeau gives props to the governor for his recent state-of-the-state message, which outlined his agenda for this session. The governor talked about most of the things that IACI likes, including the Launch program, tax relief and money for highways.

“I think he touched on all the right notes in terms of doing what it takes to make this economy going,” LeBeau says. “I look at the state of the economy and the direction that Idaho is going … what are you upset about? We have the most freedoms, the best economy and the most opportunities. And people are saying they don’t want more of the same? I don’t understand what they are upset about, other than the fact that it’s Brad Little and they don’t like Brad.”

To the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the governor is “out of touch.” Ron Nate, president of the IFF, described Little’s state-of-the-state message as “90 percent platitudes, 5 percent rambling and awkward jokes, and 5 percent something – anything – resembling a conservative thought. In other words, disappointing.”

So, brace yourself for a spirited primary election campaign next year. LeBeau and IACI are ready for the fight.

“Leadership in government matters,” LeBeau says. “It matters to employers, employees and the quality of life. What we see in Idaho, and from the standpoint of a lifelong Idahoan, we’re in a great spot and I’d like to see it keep going.”

Chuck Malloy is a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com





